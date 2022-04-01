BTS Jin's self produced track 'Super Tuna' used by Korean Institute of Ocean Science & Technology to create environmental awareness

BTS Jin’s self produced hit track Super Tuna has created ripples on the internet since its release. From millions of streams to netizens inventing a 'Super Tuna Challenge', Jin’s hitmaker has reached far and wide.

Recently, the Korean Institute of Ocean Science & Technology (KIOST) used the song to bring about environmental awareness of marine life to the general public.

Jin’s single track went viral and became a trend as soon as it was released. The track was well-received among fans and K-pop enthusiasts, and was on the list of Top Trending Songs on YouTube globally for 16 consecutive weeks. It also debuted on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart for 11 solid weeks.

BTS Jin's 'Super Tuna' used for promotional purposes

K-pop idol Jin’s Super Tuna song is being used by various South Korean brands for their promotional projects including snack brands, real estate, fish selling brands, and more. The hit track has also been entered into the mainstream market for various branding and re-branding purposes as well.

Previously, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of South Korea took part in the 'Super Tuna Challenge', and it was just a matter of time before the Korean Institute of Ocean Science and Technology (KIOST) used the song to bring about marine and environmental awareness to the public.

The KIOST’s mascot, KIO, also joined the 'Super Tuna Challenge' and made a special announcement about it on the Institute's website. It stated that Jin’s Super Tuna video, which was released on his birthday, has become a trending topic overseas and its importance is growing.

On March 16, 2022, KIOST published an engaging article about Super Tuna, followed by interesting information about the Tuna fish species. The institute also revealed that Tuna should be incorporated in one’s daily diet as it is nutritional for the body. The article also informs readers about different Tuna species and why it is necessary to protect them.

BTS Jin’s track Super Tuna has now been integrated into mainstream pop culture in South Korea and its popularity continues to grow as it gets referenced on various television shows worldwide. The Super Tuna craze is both a fun challenge and an informative piece of information regarding environmental issues. The Super Tuna Challenge has already garnered 500 million views on TikTok.

