"It doesn't hurt really": BTS' Jin updates ARMY about his injured hand after the 2022 Grammys

BTS’ Jin dropped some good news for ARMY on Weverse. The K-pop idol updated fans about his injured hand and stated that the injury no longer hurts, though he is taking extra care of it. The singer left millions of fans worried as he revealed that he underwent a minor finger surgery back in March 2022.

Ever since his injury, the idol has been missing in action on social media but recently returned to update fans about his health status by posing gracefully for the camera at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Suited and booted in a chic beige-colored suit, Jin made hearts flutter and hid his cast like a professional.

BTS' Jin explains why he wore a cast to the 2022 Grammy Awards

The K-pop boy group attended music’s biggest night, the 2022 Grammy Awards, on April 3, 2022. The members graced the red carpet and looked dapper in their chic outfits.

As the much-awaited award ceremony began, the septet performed their hit single Butter during the first half of the show and mesmerized viewers with their never-seen-before performance taking on a whole new concept and stage setting.

Observant ARMYs noticed that Jin was wearing a hand cast even during the group’s performance. Because he kept the cast hidden behind his back while posing for pictures, some fans may not have noticed it until he performed on stage.

Proving his true professionalism, Jin didn’t let the cast keep him from giving an enthralling performance. Though he did not dance during the first half of the song, the singer made sure to participate towards the end of the performance.

After the show, BTS' Jin took to Weverse and posted an update to let fans know of his current health status. According to Jin, he is taking extra care of his healing hand in order to avoid further damage in the future. He said:

"No, my finger doesn’t hurt. Really. I wrapped it up because any major trauma on it would mean I would have to get surgery again. But if I pretend that it hurts, people will get more careful [around me] ㅋㅋ Useful tip."

Before calling it a night, he reassured fans that he was doing well and said that he’d be safe as long as the group members were with him.

Fans wish BTS' Jin a speedy recovery

Upon seeing and hearing about Jin’s injury updates, fans took to various social media platforms to send their love and recovery wishes to the idol. They stated that his sweet update comforted them and requested that he avoid hiding his cast as they’re always there to support him.

BTS will be performing its Permission To Dance On Stage concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. The four-day concert is expected to be packed with endless activities for fans to encounter a new and unique concert experience.

