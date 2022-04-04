BTS X Anthony Mackie: Fans manifest a collab as both sit close to each other during the Grammy Awards 2022

World-famous K-pop group BTS and American actor Anthony Mackie were seated near each other at the 64th Grammy Awards. The placards placed on each seat had the names of various artists written on them in bold black letters.

Soon enough, fans created a buzz on the internet after seeing the K-pop boy group seated near Marvel superhero Anthony Mackie. They are hoping that the two interacted with each other for a possible collaboration.

BTS members have spoken about their love for Marvel on numerous occasions. The members also have superhero biases and frequently express their support for the actors who play the roles of various superheroes in Marvel movies.

Anthony Mackie explains his presence at the 2022 Grammys while fans hope for a BTS X Anthony interaction

The world’s most-anticipated night for music, the 2022 Grammy Awards, kickstarted with numerous celebrities gracing their presence on the red carpet. The award ceremony invited A-list celebrities from all over the world to attend music’s biggest night. The night was not only filled with talented singers but also world-famous actors.

Anthony Mackie was invited as one of the award presenters at the 2022 Grammys. On the red carpet, he revealed that he came for a bit of research as he was there to study the ins and outs of the award ceremony. This was to prepare for his upcoming internet hosting gig at the CMT Awards, which is scheduled to happen on April 11, 2022.

He also displayed his 25-year long friendship with reporter Laverne Cox at the Grammys and also revealed that the filming of Black Panther 2 was complete.

In a YouTube video posted by the Recording Academy/Grammys, Alina Vission gave a sneak peek of the seating arrangements inside the venue and explained where all the celebrities would be sitting.

In the video, Alina showed ARMY where BTS would be seated and also revealed the artists sitting next to them. Lil Nas X, Rachel Zegler, Jack Harlow, and Anthony Mackie were surrounded by the group.

Fans were quick to spot the celebrities seated around the K-pop band and stormed the internet wishing that BTS and Anthony Mackie interacted with one another about a possible collaboration.

Outside of his duties as an award presenter, Anthony Mackie recently made headlines with the news that he is building a film studio in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to reports, the superstar bought 20 acres of land for the project. Additionally, he might also be constructing a "STEM District" that will teach the importance of development.

Edited by Danyal Arabi