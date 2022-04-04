"Scammys for a reason": BTS fans criticize 2022 Grammys for choosing Doja Cat over the group

The 2022 Grammys, officially known as the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The prestigious awards show honors some of the biggest names in music, including singers, lyricists, composers, and others who have made enormous contributions to the field.

K-pop band BTS were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single Butter. However, the award went to Kiss Me More by Doja Cat.

Fans of the group were not pleased with the decision and have taken to social media to criticize the 2022 Grammys. One fan tweeted:

ItsGeorgie⁷ @biebtanworld Subbing BTS & Justin Bieber, using them for clout. Not even suprised at this point, Scammys for a reason. Subbing BTS & Justin Bieber, using them for clout. Not even suprised at this point, Scammys for a reason.

The members of BTS looked dashing in their suits while walking the Grammys red carpet. They all coordinated and wore tan, white, and slate blue Louis Vuitton suits embellished with floral pins.

The band also performed Butter during the show, earning a standing ovation from other artists in the audience.

Fans slam the 2022 Grammys for not giving BTS their due recognition

Fans were outraged when BTS didn't win the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, taking to social media to mock the awards show with nicknames like "scammys."

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

kyon @doukiiii they were clearly used once again #BTSGrammy Nah because how the hell did BTS losethey were clearly used once again #scammys BTS deserve so much better #GRAMMYs Nah because how the hell did BTS lose 😐 they were clearly used once again #scammys BTS deserve so much better #GRAMMYs #BTSGrammy

Lo⁷ @JIMlNKOOKIE scammys at it again huh. we all know why bts performed near the start and then their category near the end, they just wanted our viewership. scammys at it again huh. we all know why bts performed near the start and then their category near the end, they just wanted our viewership.

bri⁷ • BTS LOCKDOWN! @iSwoonforJoon and they zoomed in on them and stayed awhile for us to see their reactions… scammys ain’t slick with that 🙄 and they zoomed in on them and stayed awhile for us to see their reactions… scammys ain’t slick with that 🙄

𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗝𝗶𝗻⁷ 🐹🍃 @Aishwarya_X_BTS

NOTHING JUST SCAMMYS AGAIN ROBBED BTS. NO HATE TO DOJA AND SZA BUT WE ALL KNOW THAT BTS WERE MOST DESERVING THEY MUST BE SO SAD BUT STILL THEY WILL COME LIVE AND WILL ASSURE THEIR BELOVED ARMYs 🥺 WHAT JUST HAPPENED?NOTHING JUST SCAMMYS AGAIN ROBBED BTS. NO HATE TO DOJA AND SZA BUT WE ALL KNOW THAT BTS WERE MOST DESERVINGTHEY MUST BE SO SAD BUT STILL THEY WILL COME LIVE AND WILL ASSURE THEIR BELOVED ARMYs 🥺 WHAT JUST HAPPENED? NOTHING JUST SCAMMYS AGAIN ROBBED BTS. NO HATE TO DOJA AND SZA BUT WE ALL KNOW THAT BTS WERE MOST DESERVING 😭😭😭 THEY MUST BE SO SAD BUT STILL THEY WILL COME LIVE AND WILL ASSURE THEIR BELOVED ARMYs 🥺

Winter bear @JayathmaH

YOU DID SO WELL, YOU DON'T EVEN NEED AN AWARD FROM THE RACIST SCAMMYS ANYWAY. YOU WERE THE BEST TONIGHT AND WE LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHAT. DON'T BE HARD ON YOURSELVES. OKEYYY. WE LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHAT AND HAVE A GREAT TIME IN LV FORGETTING ALL THIS. IT'S OK BTS.YOU DID SO WELL, YOU DON'T EVEN NEED AN AWARD FROM THE RACIST SCAMMYS ANYWAY. YOU WERE THE BEST TONIGHT AND WE LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHAT. DON'T BE HARD ON YOURSELVES. OKEYYY. WE LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHAT AND HAVE A GREAT TIME IN LV FORGETTING ALL THIS. #scammys IT'S OK BTS. YOU DID SO WELL, YOU DON'T EVEN NEED AN AWARD FROM THE RACIST SCAMMYS ANYWAY. YOU WERE THE BEST TONIGHT AND WE LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHAT. DON'T BE HARD ON YOURSELVES. OKEYYY. WE LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHAT AND HAVE A GREAT TIME IN LV FORGETTING ALL THIS. #scammys https://t.co/7CB8WsUdUA

Bella✨ is seeing BTS @army_bts_l0v3 Let’s not forget that rn Las Vegas is all about bts and not the scammys so that speaks for itself🫡 Let’s not forget that rn Las Vegas is all about bts and not the scammys so that speaks for itself🫡

amb ★ YOONGILUVR3000🫡 @cheeksmygi sold out shows and continuing to reach new heights each year. no tears for the scammys. bts will always be famous and cemented in history with or without that award. they've got this! the day will come sold out shows and continuing to reach new heights each year. no tears for the scammys. bts will always be famous and cemented in history with or without that award. they've got this! the day will come

Min Dynasty⁷ BTS LOCKDOWN @BTSwift137 ARMY & BTS know very well how scammys use us. But BTS still gave their best performance to get their best exposure & will prove to world (once again) what they got when they turn whole Las Vagas purple. BTS will continue to rule the world. ARMY & BTS know very well how scammys use us. But BTS still gave their best performance to get their best exposure & will prove to world (once again) what they got when they turn whole Las Vagas purple. BTS will continue to rule the world.

BTS make their mark at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The members of BTS were some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Grammys. Having recovered from COVID-19 and being released from quarantine, members Jungkook and J-Hope reunited with their bandmates on the red carpet.

While they were being interviewed, the band teased a "never-before-seen" performance for their fans.

The musicians stayed true to their words as they performed their hit single Butter and earned a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd.

Member V and Olivia Rodrigo's interaction at the beginning of the performance also drew a lot of attention from fans.

The 2022 Grammy Awards saw the group's second nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group category. They were nominated for their hit single Butter this year. Last year, they were nominated for Dynamite.

While the award went to Kiss Me More by Doja Cat this year, Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won it last year.

Although fans are upset over the Grammys' decision, they have also taken over Twitter with hashtags like Congratulations BTS, #YouAreNot7WithUs, YOU DID AMAZING, and #BringTheHeatBTS.

BTS are set to host the Las Vegas leg of their Permission To Dance On Stage tour soon. The concert can be watched both in person and through LIVE PLAY, an event where fans can watch the concert in real time on a large screen.

