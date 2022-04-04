"Scammys for a reason": BTS fans criticize 2022 Grammys for choosing Doja Cat over the group

The 2022 Grammys, officially known as the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The prestigious awards show honors some of the biggest names in music, including singers, lyricists, composers, and others who have made enormous contributions to the field.
K-pop band BTS were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single Butter. However, the award went to Kiss Me More by Doja Cat.
Fans of the group were not pleased with the decision and have taken to social media to criticize the 2022 Grammys. One fan tweeted:
The members of BTS looked dashing in their suits while walking the Grammys red carpet. They all coordinated and wore tan, white, and slate blue Louis Vuitton suits embellished with floral pins.
The band also performed Butter during the show, earning a standing ovation from other artists in the audience.
Fans slam the 2022 Grammys for not giving BTS their due recognition
Fans were outraged when BTS didn't win the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, taking to social media to mock the awards show with nicknames like "scammys."
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
BTS make their mark at the 2022 Grammy Awards
The members of BTS were some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Grammys. Having recovered from COVID-19 and being released from quarantine, members Jungkook and J-Hope reunited with their bandmates on the red carpet.
While they were being interviewed, the band teased a "never-before-seen" performance for their fans.
The musicians stayed true to their words as they performed their hit single Butter and earned a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd.
Member V and Olivia Rodrigo's interaction at the beginning of the performance also drew a lot of attention from fans.
The 2022 Grammy Awards saw the group's second nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group category. They were nominated for their hit single Butter this year. Last year, they were nominated for Dynamite.
While the award went to Kiss Me More by Doja Cat this year, Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won it last year.
Although fans are upset over the Grammys' decision, they have also taken over Twitter with hashtags like Congratulations BTS, #YouAreNot7WithUs, YOU DID AMAZING, and #BringTheHeatBTS.
BTS are set to host the Las Vegas leg of their Permission To Dance On Stage tour soon. The concert can be watched both in person and through LIVE PLAY, an event where fans can watch the concert in real time on a large screen.