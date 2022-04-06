What did Mike Dean say about BTS? Controversy explained as record producer issues apology 

Mike Dean may have shown his frustration inappropriately and angered one of the largest fandoms in the world, ARMY. The American record producer replied to a series of tweets on Twitter badmouthing global K-pop phenomenon BTS.

Apparently, Mike was disappointed as American rapper Kanye didn’t win Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys and unleashed his anger via social media.

The 64th Grammy Awards, also known as music’s biggest night, invited global superstars from around the world to attend the award ceremony. Decked in the season’s latest designs, world-famous singers and actors graced their presence on the Grammys red carpet and stunned the world with their styles.

The night was made memorable with exceptional performances by prominent artists like Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, and more.

"I was mad about Album of the Year": Mike Dean apologizes about trolling BTS

The 2022 Grammy Awards took place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The award ceremony saw some of the best performances in the history of music, from bright shining lights to epic costumes, with singers from different genres putting on a remarkable show.

While the night was victorious for some music acts, it was also disheartening and disappointing for others who didn’t snag an award. Fans and celebrities were let down for hit tracks or albums that didn’t win a Grammy. Nonetheless, both sides showed support, and artists promised fans to try harder and do their best.

Meanwhile, Mike Dean seemed a bit put off when American rapper Kanye didn’t win Album of the Year at the Grammys. Instead of handling the loss in a mature manner, he lashed out and passed derogatory remarks on social media. It all started when the Recording Academy, The Grammys, posted a tweet about K-pop sensation BTS. It said:

"Name a group smoother than BTS. We dare you."

To which Mike tweeted:

"Anyone."

As soon as BTS fans, known as ARMY, got wind of Mike’s comments, thousands of angry fans filled out his mentions on the post and attacked him virtually, calling him out for being rude and inappropriate.

Soon enough, Mike replied and doubled down over numerous tweets, asking BTS fans to leave him alone, and later questioned the group’s songwriting credits and history.

"Team Travis and Kanye. Get these BTS fans off my d**k."

Mike hurls ill-suited comments at BTS fans (Image via @therealmike dean/Twitter)

He continued to criticize the K-pop boy group:

"It’s funny to read so many armys saying BTS members write “90% of their music”, based on a statement made a BigHit employee. Haha, there is no way BTS members have writen 90% of their music. Just check the writing credits of every single BTS album."

It's funny to read so many armys saying BTS members write "90% of their music", based on a statement made a BigHit employee. Haha, there is no way BTS members have writen 90% of their music. Just check the writing credits of every single BTS album.

Mike Dean eventually ended up apologizing to BTS for what he described as an innocent trolling comment after his partner made him feel bad about what he said. He posted a series of tweets asking fans to calm down and that he meant no harm.

Mike apologizing to BTS in his tweets (Image via @therealmikedeam/Twitter)

Ok folks. I was mad about album of the year and made a post I shouldn't have made. My gf just made me feel bad for it.

Some fans are still upset with Mike's unnecessary remarks on the Recording Academy, The Grammys' Twitter post. Though the K-pop boy group has not reacted to the incident, time will tell if American producer Mike Dean and BTS will link up in the future to produce new music.

