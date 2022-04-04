“I think I’m sad”: BTS share their reactions to losing at the 2022 Grammy Awards on VLive

On a night where the world expected BTS to have a monumental win at the 2022 Grammy Awards, it turned bitter-sweet for many. Keeping their promise of meeting fans on a livestream via Vlive after every award, BTS huddled together in their elegant black suits. With champagne in hand, the group talked about their experience and opened up about losing the Grammy trophy.

The group’s rapper, SUGA, shared that he felt sad while other members focused on the positive aspects of the night. Following SUGA’s reply, leader RM opened up and said that the truth is that he is “not too happy” but still took the loss in a positive light.

BTS snubbed at 2022 Grammys yet again: Septet reacts to losing the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

#BTS #방탄소년단 We can't wait to perform at the Music's Biggest Night, #GRAMMYs ! Watch it LIVE on April 3 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS! We can't wait to perform at the Music's Biggest Night, #GRAMMYs! Watch it LIVE on April 3 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!#BTS #방탄소년단 https://t.co/zOiXbIy0YJ

The K-pop septet, BTS, wowed their audience with a criminal-themed Butter performance, leading to the artists in the crowd giving them a standing ovation after it. While it was one of the many unforgettable moments of the night, the one that tops the list is the group's loss in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

The septet appeared on their livestream to greet fans and share a few moments with them, as is their tradition. Jimin spoke about the loss first, thanking ARMYs for their incredible support that led to their appearance on the historic stage twice. He expressed that it was “too bad” they didn’t win, but he still felt that the night was meaningful.

“Thanks to ARMYs, we’ve been able to try this again. It’s too bad we didn’t win, but simply having been here has been meaningful nonetheless.”

Jungkook and V joined the conversation, talking about the positive aspects too. Jungkook called it a “great experience,” while V said:

“Yeah. Honestly, we got to watch so many amazing performances so this has been extremely motivating for us.”

SUGA chimed in and tried to lift the mood by saying they don’t need to feel sad. When Jin asked what prompted the rapper to say that, SUGA revealed that he felt sad himself.

As the leader, RM then shared his honest feelings, saying he wasn’t “too happy” but that he will “be okay tomorrow.”

“I mean, what is there to say? I’m not too happy about it and that’s the truth but I think it’s good to be honest. We can be sad today, but okay tomorrow. Tonight, we’re going to have our feelings and then, by tomorrow, we’ll feel better and we’ll be right back at it.”

RM also shared that they don’t regret their Grammys journey despite losing twice. The K-pop supergroup met multiple celebrities and witnessed a one-of-a-kind musical night and many other incredible moments.

“Seriously, though. We don’t have any regrets. We tried our best and gave [the GRAMMYs] everything. We had a good time. Sure, we feel bummed about some things…but what really matters is that we put this amazing performance on camera.”

Meanwhile, the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance winner was announced to be Doja Cat and SZA for Kiss Me More. The septet’s reaction to the winner’s being announced received a lot of love from fans. In the background, the septet could be seen clapping for Doja Cat and SZA while they hugged each other too.

BTS’ achievements at the Grammys form a lengthy list. From being the first K-pop act to perform solo and being nominated twice, to being the first-ever K-pop act to be nominated, BTS created their own records and broke them too. Hopefully, for many fans, BTS will bring home the first-ever Grammy Awards trophy to their home country someday.

