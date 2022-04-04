K-pop group BTS stuns audience with "never-before-seen" performance at 2022 Grammys

The biggest names in the global music industry gathered at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for a night of celebration of amazing artists who have brought a difference to the world with their music. The 2022 Grammys, officially known as the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, is being held this Sunday.

Popular South Korean K-pop group BTS made a mark on the red carpet tonight. The members gathered for a sweet reunion, as Jungkook and JHope recovered from COVID-19 just in time to join their fellow bandmates.

The long-awaited 2022 Grammy Awards will feature performances by this year's nominees including BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, and Olivia Rodrigo. This year, Jon Batiste takes the lead for the most number of nominations, standing strong at 11. Following him are Doja Cat and Justin Bieber with eight nominations each.

BTS makes a dapper appearance at the red carpet and impresses fans with a "never-before-seen" performance

The popular South Korean K-pop group looked impeccable in their suits as they appeared on the red carpet. The seven boys coordinated in tan, white, and slate blue Louis Vuitton suits embellished with floral pins. The group has been nominated in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single Butter.

Speaking to E! News, the leader of the group RM said:

"It's an award voted on by the peers in the music industry, so that means so much. These two years were so exhausting and devastating and if we got any Grammys it would all pay off."

RM also asked viewers to prepare for a "never-before-seen performance." Wearing black dapper suits, the group danced to their hit song Butter. BTS also has a series of Las Vegas concerts ahead of them, and fans are looking forward to that as well.

Here's what fans have to say about BTS at the 2022 Grammy Awards:

UNDERWATER BOI 🌊 @SometimesGames Just saw some 5 year olds get excited for BTS at the Grammys, absolutely crazy Just saw some 5 year olds get excited for BTS at the Grammys, absolutely crazy

kitty_gang @in7boyswetrust

Army is always by your side, no matter what happens! WE LOVE YOU BTS BTS BTS! Diamonds of our life



#BTSARMY

#Got_ARMY_Behind_BTS

#BTSOurEternalBulletproof

#OurProudBTS

#AllwaysProudOfBTS

#DoYouKnowBTS

Army is always by your side, no matter what happens! WE LOVE YOU BTS BTS BTS! Diamonds of our life I wish you good luck guys! Let's burn the stage today

BTS' management company Big Hit announced yesterday that the youngest member, Jungkook, had fully recovered from COVID-19 and would be able to leave quarantine.

While talking about their dream collaborations, the members gave out some interesting names. Suga said Lady Gaga, V brought up Olivia Rodrigo, JHope mentioned J. Balvin, and RM said Snoop Dogg.

The 2022 Grammy Awards is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Presenters for the 2022 Grammy Awards include Joni Mitchell (a nominee this year for best historical album) and Questlove (a 2022 Oscars winner for Best Documentary Feature).

