BTS predicted to host world tour in third quarter of 2022

BTS might be hosting a world tour in the third quarter of 2022. According to Yuanta Securities Research Center's projection report of April 4, July, August, and September are the months the K-pop supergroup is eyeing for its world tour, right after a potential album release around May.

The report has been doing the rounds on ARMY Twitter for a while and was posted by user @im_jammed, who publishes financial reports and predictions from various Korean outlets.

The projection report is for all HYBE artists, including ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and the upcoming debut groups. However, the projection of the Grammy-nominated superstars' world tour is major eye-grabbing news.

The septet recently wrapped up activities from the 64th Grammy Awards night, where they lost Best Pop/Duo Group Performance to Doja Cat and SZA's Kiss Me More.

BTS 2022 world tour predictions take over Twitter

오락-님 @im_jammed 2022 HYBE Artists line up outlook (유안타증권/220404) 2022 HYBE Artists line up outlook (유안타증권/220404) https://t.co/xgkHAPQqRO

It hadn’t been long since ARMYs were still reeling in the fact that BTS didn’t win the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance when they were hit with a world tour prediction report circling on Twitter. User @im_jammed posted the ‘2022 HYBE Artist Line-Up Projection’ report from Yuanta Securities Research Center published on April 4 on Twitter, leading to speculations and increased enthusiasm.

For BTS, the projection report suggests an album comeback in the second quarter: April, May, or June. The septet’s name and album are mainly listed after the fifth month, along with TXT’s album and new girl group LE SSEERAFIM’s debut. However, LE SSERAFIM was confirmed to be gearing up for its debut in May.

The major attraction lies in the third quarter, where the report states that the K-pop megastars will have a world tour. The third quarter is July, August, and September.

jungkook⁷ @adoresjeons

“just wait for a tour” … BTS WORLD TOUR COMING SOON #GRAMMYs “just wait for a tour” … BTS WORLD TOUR COMING SOON #GRAMMYs https://t.co/HpnHHseWfm

In February, during HYBE IR conference call regarding the report for the fourth quarter of 2021, CEO Park Ji-won stated that the company was looking forward to adding additional dates abroad. The conference call came after the septet had announced their Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert dates.

However, some fans have pointed out the reports' irregularities and how it missed an important date for ARMYs - BTS' Muster.

Muster is a fan meet that the group annually performs on their debut anniversary. The septet debuted in June, but the projection report did not include the Muster concert, making fans wonder if it was reliable enough.

christa⁷ @ryuminating Many I-Lovelies are talking about this chart and referring to it as being from HYBE but I'm sorry I don't think it is.



It says it's a "projection" on top, the data source is Yuanta Securities Research Center, and it includes Seventeen's J-fan meeting but not BTS's Muster. Sorry! Many I-Lovelies are talking about this chart and referring to it as being from HYBE but I'm sorry I don't think it is.It says it's a "projection" on top, the data source is Yuanta Securities Research Center, and it includes Seventeen's J-fan meeting but not BTS's Muster. Sorry! https://t.co/lzm2YTV2zI

Surprisingly, a few previous prediction reports posted by @im_jammed did turn out to be true. One was Stray Kids' 2022 world tour, while the other information was additional PTD dates after Los Angeles, which ended in December last year. Soon after, HYBE announced March dates for Seoul and, months later, April dates for Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, fans know that these projection reports are not official statements or reports from companies. But some believe the group may announce additional dates for the PTD concert towards the end of the Las Vegas tour. The septet did the same previously, wherein they released Las Vegas dates after the Seoul concerts.

BTS’ last release was Permission to Dance in June last year, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the group to release new music. It remains to be seen whether the group will make a comeback as per the report. Meanwhile, American hip-hop legend Snoop Dopp also recently confirmed a collaboration with the septet.

