SEVENTEEN’s ‘Team SVT’ video leads to 2022 world tour speculations

SEVENTEEN's 'Power of Love: The Move' poster (Image via @pledis_17/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Mar 26, 2022 01:58 AM IST
News

SEVENTEEN’s fandom, CARAT, is on a rollercoaster ride, wondering what the group’s latest teaser hints at. On March 24, the thirteen-member group dropped a cryptic teaser titled 2022 PROJECT: TEAM SVT. The video contained clips from the group’s previous concerts and post-concert photos.

Fans let their imaginations run wild with no clear mention of what the TEAM SVT represents. Some suspect it to be a teaser for a world tour, while others think it teases their upcoming full-length album. The announcement came a day before the group’s 6th fan meeting, held offline in Seoul, called SVT in CARATLAND.

What does SEVENTEEN’s 2022 Project: Team SVT signify? CARATs come up with theories

2022 PROJECT : TEAM SVTSEVENTEEN and CARAT,together we are TEAM SVT.#세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN #TEAMSVT#캐럿 #CARAT https://t.co/lb5Qb6f6Mf

One of the strongest third-generation boy groups, SEVENTEEN knows how to keep fans on their toes. The group, known for their self-producing expertise, have five albums surpassing one million sales each. The group’s last full-length album was An Ode released in September 2019, and fans speculate that the latest teaser might hint at a new full-length album.

Pledis Entertainment released a 23-second video titled PROJECT 2022: TEAM SVT. The text first reads “TEAM SVT” as a sentence and then adds a question mark. It then shows the group’s photos during their previous concerts in the background of CARATs, their lightsticks and cheers.

The cryptic teaser has led to speculations of the group either holding a world tour or releasing a full-length album. The news hinting towards a world tour is pure speculation, considering multiple groups have resumed offline concerts both in South Korea and overseas.

@pledis_17 WORLD TOUR????

SEVENTEEN’s last world tour started in August 2019 in Seoul and was halted in the Philippines in the first week of February 2020. Shows after the first week were canceled due to the pandemic. The media used in the video is entirely from the group’s concerts which makes the speculation strong.

@pledis_17 WORLD TOUR??? https://t.co/4kEyW1D7fZ
@pledis_17 World tour?? https://t.co/YB8Uc36DLX
@pledis_17 WORLD TOUR SOON ?!???? https://t.co/lH9egUZqlZ
@pledis_17 Is this a world tour hint? if yes thank you i'm crying happy tears right now 😭😭😭

Another speculation is a full-length album. In this particular theory, fans believe the group is following the pattern of the promotions for 2017 PROJECT: TEEN, AGE. The agency released a timetable for the 2017 full-length album after a similar video tease.

Many believe the TEAM SVT may be a subtle hint for the next album. Last month, a business prediction report predicted the group's full-length comeback in June too.

@pledis_17 2022 project?? so timetable soon??twitter.com/pledis_17/stat…
@pledis_17 if this isn't for world tour then maybe this might be for their 7th anniversary this coming May 26th? hmm.... 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/ooXoStAv8E
TEAM SVT lezzgoo !! and also full album + world tour me thinks twitter.com/pledis_17/stat…
@pledis_17 guys it might be for the full album too lol2017 PROJECT : TEEN, AGE 2022 PROJECT : TEAM SVTyou know? too familiar 😭😭😭 https://t.co/hfb5EzGfZn
by the preview it seems more like world tour...but the caption is like the comeback for new album like it was for 2017 twitter.com/pledis_17/stat… https://t.co/Y4T07trqVm
2022 Project : TEAM SVT. New project in this year, what kind of project is this? World tour? For our 7th anniversary? Or might be for our full album? Whatever it is, Seventeen and Carat, together we are TEAM SVT. So stay tune.https://t.co/NCPFfRZV6t
Meanwhile, fans might be able to get some spoilers for the next two remaining days of the SVT in CARATLAND fan meeting. The event will be held on March 26 and March 27 at 6 PM and 5 PM KST. Online streaming will only be available for the last day of the fan meet.

Edited by Gunjan
