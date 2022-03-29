What does LESSERAFIM mean? HYBE’s new girl group gears up for May debut

On March 28 KST, Source Music's upcoming girl group, revealed their name as LESSERAFIM and opened their official social media accounts. The members, still undisclosed, along with Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won, will form HYBE's first-ever girl group.

Although home to the girl group fromis_9, the new idol group will be the first female group to debut under HYBE in a joint venture with Source Music.

K-pop fans have often talked about fourth-generation group names being unique. Source Music's new girl group falls into the same category. The unusual name, LESSERAFIM, has people curious about what it stands for and its meaning.

What does LESSERAFIM stand for?

The brand-new girl group, LESSERAFIM, ready to debut in May, will comprise two famous idols - former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won. After IZ*ONE's disbandment in April last year, there were reports of HYBE pursuing multiple members for their upcoming girl group.

The former female idols were recently confirmed to have signed with HYBE. A few days after the confirmation, Source Music announced that the official social media channels for LESSERAFIM were open, and the name topped worldwide Twitter trends charts.

The agency released a logo motion video explaining the group's unique name. 'LESSEREAFIM' is an anagram formed from 'I'm fearless.' It signifies the strength and courage that the girl group possesses.

With fans waiting a year for official news, Source Music's logo motion video has done the trick and made them even more curious.

While reports of the former IZ*ONE members joining HYBE have been doing the rounds since March last year, HYBE only officially confirmed it two weeks ago on March 14.

Then, on March 21, Source Music confirmed that the girl group "is preparing intending to debut in May." The final schedule for the much-anticipated debut will be announced later, added the representative.

The soon-to-debut girl group's name holds even more significance considering many industry professionals believe 2022 to be a fierce battleground for girl groups. IVE, Kep1er, H1-KEY, and VIVIZ are some girl groups who have already debuted, and many others are lined up for a debut in the coming months.

No other information about the new girl group aside from members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won has been released. Fans might get to see a whole new avatar of the former IZ*ONE members, along with new faces, soon when they finally make their much-anticipated debut in May.

