Snoop Dogg confirms an upcoming collab with BTS

Snoop Dogg has joined the ever-increasing line of artists to collaborate with K-pop sensation BTS.

The two music giants’ prospective collab has been under speculation for a while, but hip-hop mogul Snoop Dogg has finally confirmed that he will be collaborating with the septet.

Sparks of a collaboration have been flying ever since the Young, Wild & Free rapper revealed that the Dynamite singers have approached him for a collab.

Snoop Dogg confirms the collab with BTS during a red carpet interview

During a red carpet interview for the American Song Contest, the rapper told The A.V. Club:

"The BTS experience you keep talking about. I'll let them tell you all about it. It's as official as a referee blowing a whistle. I adore the entertainment industry. It's great music. It gives off [a] vibe. I'm a good musician. They make excellent music. This is what we end up doing. Bringing our worlds together has always been the goal."

Earlier in January, Snoop Dogg had revealed on the Mogul Talk podcast that he had received a collaboration request from the K-pop boy band. At the time, he was still contemplating whether he had time to make it happen or not. He also added how he had to ask his nephew to show him who BTS were, as he was previously unaware of the septet's success in the global music industry. Nonetheless, the news took both artists’ fans by surprise.

Following the announcement, fans of both the artists took to social media to express their delight at the upcoming collaboration. They couldn't keep their excitement in check as they flooded Twitter with tweets in anticipation of the new song. It goes without saying that ARMY has high hopes for the new venture. They are especially excited about the prospective hip-hop tracks on their new album.

belle⁷ @jeonluvrbot with bts x snoop dogg before the new comeback WE WOULD DEF GET HIPHOP TRACKS IN THE NEW ALBUM with bts x snoop dogg before the new comeback WE WOULD DEF GET HIPHOP TRACKS IN THE NEW ALBUM https://t.co/mHqI4VFVXz

They also have hilarious suggestions for the collaboration.

Pop Crave @jeonspensive non oomf said the bts x snoop dogg collab name should be "bts in the snoop", im crying non oomf said the bts x snoop dogg collab name should be "bts in the snoop", im crying 😭😭

SILVER PRINCE SEOKJIN⁷ @lovers_bro_BTS Whoever got the idea of BTS IN THE SNOOP is a genius

BTS X SNOOP DOGG Whoever got the idea of BTS IN THE SNOOP is a geniusBTS X SNOOP DOGG https://t.co/GEuIjAClAY

Ari♡ @Ari29407997 hobi using 8 emojis as a hint to the collab and we didn't even notice..BTS X SNOOP DOGG IS COMING hobi using 8 emojis as a hint to the collab and we didn't even notice..BTS X SNOOP DOGG IS COMING https://t.co/A3mTrjvHqh

Snoop Dogg is no newcomer to the K world of music. In 2014, he appeared on PSY’s single Hangover. He has also worked with Girls Generation and 2ne1.

As for the K-pop boy band, they have been long-standing fans of the rapper as well. RM has talked at times about how he used to listen to Snoop Dogg while growing up. He even mentioned the rapper’s debut album in his 2014 track Hip Hop Phile.

Edited by R. Elahi