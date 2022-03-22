BTS Heardle: How to play, app link and all you need to know

A new type of BTS-based wordle, called "Heardle," is gaining traction in the online community. In Heardle, players have to guess the septet's songs based on lyrics and a small snippet.

Heardle is based on the once-a-day word game, which requires players to guess the word of the day in seven attempts. It was created by the fan account @BTSChartData, also the creator of BTS Wordle. The creator worked with a trusted translation fan account, @DoolSetBangtan, to create the lyric hints used in the new game.

Rules for BTS Heardle

Black Swan ℗ ⁷ @BlackSwan_875



Come join the fun!

bts-heardle-beta.vercel.app



HEARDLE-BTS-BETA 220320 1/7



🟪 ARMY, @btschartdata has started a "heardle"! How well do you know BTS lyrics or how the songs sound?Come join the fun!HEARDLE-BTS-BETA 220320 1/7 ARMY, @btschartdata has started a "heardle"! How well do you know BTS lyrics or how the songs sound?👀 Come join the fun!bts-heardle-beta.vercel.appHEARDLE-BTS-BETA 220320 1/7🔊🟪

The new game provides hints for each guess. The game tests fans' knowledge of the band and features both original Korean lyrics and English translations.

You get seven chances to correctly guess the song of the day. For the first guess, read the lyrics (shown in English and Korean) and see if you can guess the title of the song. A snippet of the song is not available for first guess.

After you've made your first guess, you can listen to a snippet of the song. It will be fairly brief, but if you are familiar with their music, you will recognize it immediately, especially if it is one of their more popular songs.

Rules of the game (screenshot via the app)

It's worth noting that if you skip, you'll be able to hear more of the song snippets. When you're ready, type the name into the text field, click on the song suggestion, and hit Submit. The website also has a feature to share the results on Twitter.

Like Wordle, there’s a new song to guess every day. The game can be played here.

The creator is known for their work in updating the ARMY community on the achievements of the group. They also frequently organize 'Streaming Projects.' They are also one of the most recognizable fan accounts in the fandom, with over 2.2 million followers.

₁₃Jackie⁷ (💤) @mygkookmin btschartdata is just so funny when you get the BTS Heardle answer, you get these notifsbtschartdata is just so funny when you get the BTS Heardle answer, you get these notifs 😭😭😭 btschartdata is just so funny 😭😭😭 https://t.co/zqqvVgTHti

The original version of the music-based Wordle surfaced on the internet a few weeks back. Developed by Omaske Studios, the daily game features pop songs that are randomly plucked from a list of the most streamed songs on Soundcloud in the past decade.

Edited by Saman