'Squid Game' actress Jung Ho-yeon couldn't stop fangirling over Andrew Garfield after the AFI Awards

In a recent interview with Variety on the red carpet of the Critics’ Choice Awards, Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon expressed her excitement at meeting the legendary American star Andrew Garfield.

The 2021 Netflix series, Squid Game, has become a game-changer for the K-wave in the west. The series is still the talk of the town. The actors from the series have shown exemplary skills and are reaping the benefits of it.

Almost overnight, the cast of the series found themselves gaining unprecedented fame and rose to success in the entertainment industry globally. One of those who went from being a newbie actor to a global star was Jung Ho-yeon, who played Kang Sae-byeok in the K-drama.

Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon shares her interaction with Andrew Garfield

With the cast's rising fame and popularity, it's natural that everyone wants to get clicked with them, and that also includes A-list celebrities.

The Squid Game actors have been jetting off to the US since the series success to attend luxurious events and award shows. The cast always shares their excitement at meeting these famous personalities and the feeling is mutual.

The cast of the blockbuster K-drama series, Squid Game, recently attended the AFI Luncheon in America. The star-studded event invited some of the biggest names in the industry. Yet, the sweet interaction between Jung Ho-Yeon and Andrew Garfield stood out and created ripples on the internet after pictures and videos were released.

Although Jung Ho-yeon and Andrew Garfield are two of the biggest stars, it seems as though both are fans of each other. In her recent interview with Variety, the Korean actress revealed that she watched Tick Tick Boom and was completely awestruck by Andrew Garfield’s performance and charisma.

"It was amazing. I watched Tick Tick Boom recently, and it was amazing. His performance was outstanding."

Jung Ho-yeon was ecstatic to meet Andrew Garfield and their interaction turned into a session of them complimenting each other. The actress said:

Then we were sharing, Oh, your show is great. Your show is great, like that kind of moment. So, it was very sweet."

The Korean actress also mentioned that she will never forget meeting Andrew Garfield and clicking pictures with him alongside actress Margret Qualley.

Latest updates on Jung Ho-yeon

After gaining worldwide fame from the hit K-drama series, Squid Game, Jung Ho-yeon was appointed as the global ambassador for Louis Vuitton. The actress made her comeback on the brand’s runway as a model for the fashion mogul’s Women’s Fall-Winter 2022 Fashion Show.

Jung Ho-yeon was the first model to walk the ramp and was styled in a pair of iconic striped pants and a cream blouse. She complimented her outfit with a brown leather jacket, a floral tie, and a cream colored bag.

The Korean superstar began her modeling career at the age of 16 and entered season 4 of Korea’s Next Top Model in 2013. She returned as a wild card entry and ended up as the runner-up.

Fresh out the Top Model show with her signature red hair, Jung Ho-yeon featured in various fashion magazines and became a regular on the runway. With her big acting debut, Jung Ho-yeon revealed that she is set to focus on her acting career in the coming years.

Edited by Gunjan