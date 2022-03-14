Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae becomes the first Korean actor to win Best Actor in a Drama series at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards (CCA)

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has done it yet again. The South Korean actor grabbed the win for the Best Actor award in a Drama Series at the 27th Critics Choice Awards.

The Critics’ Choice Movie Award is a ceremony to honor the finest cinematic achievements of those in the industry. The event is held annually by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association. Voting is held via written ballots that are submitted during a week-long nomination period.

'Squid Game' wins two awards at the Critics' Choice Awards 2022 (CCA)

On March 13, 2022, Lee Jung-jae became the first Korean actor to win Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Lee played the lead role of Seong Gi-hun and reaped the benefits of his jaw-dropping acting skills.

Lee Jung-jae beat Succession’s Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, among other nominees. He also had the audience in splits of laughter with his opening acceptance speech. The actor said:

"Thank God."

He continued to thank everyone who was present on and off set during the filming of the blockbuster series. Lee expressed his gratitude and also thanked the online streaming platform, Netflix, for opening the doors to his success.

He said:

"Thank you to everyone who supported Squid Game. It’s really hard to put into words how I’m feeling. Thank you".

Additionally, the K-drama won two out of the three awards for which it was nominated: Best Foreign Language Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae). The series was also nominated for Best Drama Series, but Succession took home the win.

Squid Game faced off against series like Acapulco, Call My Agent!, Lupin, Money Heist, and Narcos: Mexico and snagged the award for Best Foreign Language series.

The K-drama became the most-watched series on Netflix with over 1.65 billion hours of viewing time in the first 28 days after its release in September 2021.

Since then, the series has been nominated for and won multiple awards for its actors’ brilliant performance and script.

Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon nab awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

In February 2022, Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon made history by becoming the first Korean actors from a non-English-language series to win acting prizes at the annual SAG awards.

The duo won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama series and Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Drama Series respectively. Notably, Jung Ho-yeon's role in the drama series marked her debut as an actress.

Later that night, the K-drama series also took home the win for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.

Edited by Saman