Yaksha - Ruthless Operations: Release date, cast, plot, trailers, and more about Netflix Korean movie

Yaksha - Ruthless Operations is an upcoming Korean film which will be streamed on Netflix after Love and Leashes. The film, titled Yaksha in Korean, is directed by Na Hyeon, who previously helmed The Prison in 2017, and is popular for writing South Bound and Heartbreak Library.

The show has been billed as a spy-action series and is a multi-cast starter. In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about the movie.

All you need to know about Yaksha - Ruthless Operations, Na Hyeon's latest film

Release date of Yaksha - Ruthless Operations

The film, written by Ahn Sang-hoon, is slated to be released on April 8, 2022. It has a runtime of two hours and five minutes.

Characters in Yaksha - Ruthless Operations

Sol Kyung-gu as Ji Kang-in

Ji Kang-in, portrayed by Sol Kyung-in, is the titular character of the film. Nicknamed after Yaksha, he has an unapologetic attitude towards his job. His collaboration with other spy members will be something to look forward to in Yaksha - Ruthless Operations.

Park Hae-soo as Han Ji-hoon

Park Hae-soo plays the role of Han Ji-hoon. He is a prosecutor in South Korea who seems to be collaborating with Jung Dae on a mission, the details of which have not been revealed.

Details regarding other characters in the film are unclear at the moment. However, the following is a list of cast members who will be a part of this film:

Yang Dong-geun as Section Chief Hong

Lee El as Hee Won

Song Jae-rim as Jae Kyu

Jin Young as Jung Dae

Plot of Yaksha - Ruthless Operations

The official plot line of the film, according to Netflix, is as follows:

“Nicknamed after a human-devouring spirit, the ruthless leader of an overseas black ops team takes up a dangerous mission in a city riddled with spies. Kang In leads a secret NIS operations team in Shenyang, China. His nickname is Yacha and he is a cold-blooded man. He achieves his objectives by using any means necessary.”

The plotline further states:

“Meanwhile, Ji Hoon is a prosecutor in the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office. He follows the law no matter what. He gets demoted to Shenyang, China. There, Ji Hoon comes up against Kang In.”

Trailers and teasers of Yaksha - Ruthless Operations

The trailer for the film was released on March 11, 2022 and it shows the cast members as spies involved in what seems to be a turf war. The film refers to other famous spy films, including the James Bond and Mission Impossible series, but with a hint of humor that doesn’t take anything away from the action.

The trailer features intense shootouts, car chases and elaborate stunts. From the trailer, it is clear that a spy sent from the headquarters will create a divide among the team members who are in China. Is this someone to fear - a snitch or a friend? These questions will be answered soon.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee