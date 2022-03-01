Watch: BTS of ‘Squid Game’ stars going berserk at SAGs award announcement for Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon

Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Squid Game made history with not only its nomination, but also for sweeping three awards at the 2022 SAG Awards. In the ceremony held on February 27 ET, the series’ actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon won Best Actor and Actress awards in a Drama Series.

While their speeches melted viewers' hearts and filled Koreans' hearts with pride, behind-the-scenes videos of the actors' reactions towards the awards soon started spreading like wildfire.

The unexpected moment, when the coveted SAG Award hosts called out the Korean actors’ names, was greeted with loud cheers and joy. A few tears were shed, too, along with the actress going down on her knees in disbelief.

Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon’s wins at 2022 SAG Awards bowled ‘Squid Game’ cast

Nancy Wang Yuen @nancywyuen Squid Game makes SAG Awards History as first non-English-language TV series to win acting prizes: Lee Jung-Jae won male actor and Jung Ho-yeon won female actor in drama categories. ￼ Squid Game makes SAG Awards History as first non-English-language TV series to win acting prizes: Lee Jung-Jae won male actor and Jung Ho-yeon won female actor in drama categories. ￼ https://t.co/c62RNShjT4

Multiple reporters and media houses attending the 2022 SAG Awards gave many glimpses into the reaction of actors winning the prestigious awards. The moments that professional cameras didn’t capture were captured by the people present at the ceremony.

Springing from one of those is the Squid Game cast’s excited reaction to the hosts announcing the winners’ names. Lee Jung-jae, who played the main character Seong Gi-hyun, won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. The actor went against the stars from Succession and The Morning Show.

Scott Feinberg, a THR columnist, posted a video showing the absolute thrill that overcame the Squid Game cast at the ceremony. As soon as Lee Jung-jae’s name was announced, the entire cast and crew present at the ceremony sprang up and ran towards the actor, congratulating him with loud cheers.

Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryeong were seated at the next table along with Park Hae-soo, director Hwang Dong-hyuk and others jumped with joy too.

Scott Feinberg @ScottFeinberg Awesome view of the SQUID GAME team going nuts as Lee Jung-jae is announced as the best actor in a TV drama series SAG Award! Awesome view of the SQUID GAME team going nuts as Lee Jung-jae is announced as the best actor in a TV drama series SAG Award! https://t.co/yGej9hRfa6

For Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Jung Ho-yeon’s expressions seemed like the debutante did not expect her name to be called out at all. Once again, the entire cast sprang up and congratulated the actress.

As Jung Ho-yeon walked towards the stage, Anupam Tripathi yelled, “Don’t cry!” bringing in laughter from the rest of the crew.

Scott Feinberg @ScottFeinberg And now it’s HoYeon Jung’s turn! Get ready for the SQUID GAME tables to explode… And now it’s HoYeon Jung’s turn! Get ready for the SQUID GAME tables to explode… https://t.co/weHAPXEU66

In another unforgettable moment recorded by Variety’s Executive Editor, Ramin Satoodeh, the actress was in sheer disbelief of winning Best Actress at SAG for her debut work. Sandra Oh of Grey’s Anatomy was even seen hugging her.

Ramin Setoodeh @RaminSetoodeh ‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-Yeon collapses to the ground as she hugs Lee Jung-Jae after they both win #SAGAwards ‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-Yeon collapses to the ground as she hugs Lee Jung-Jae after they both win #SAGAwards. https://t.co/i0Kk04zEva

Meanwhile, Squid Game also won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in TV Series to showcase the gruesome deaths hidden in children’s games. The sensational Netflix drama is the first non-English TV drama nominated at the SAG Awards.

