Where was Squid Game filmed?

As Squid Game's popularity grows exponentially day by day, many are wondering about the behind-the-scenes aspect of the show.

One of the most pressing questions regarding the hit Netflix show is the location in which it was filmed. The production team seems to have gone all out with the budget they had in hand.

All the sets on the show looked to be of high quality, and many wondered if all of it was entirely CGI or if it was a mix of both CGI and something else.

Luckily for the curious, the director of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, as well as the production team behind the show, have spoken about this.

Filming location of Netflix's Squid Game

In Squid Game, the exact locations of where the contestants were taken to have not been revealed. The mystery is still up in the air, and the set area in real life is said to be somewhere in South Korea.

However, the staff behind the Netflix hit revealed some interesting details regarding the show's location. During the official presser for the release of Squid Game, the production team revealed a major secret that many were curious about.

The entirety of the show was filmed right at home for them, in South Korea. The set cost quite a bit of money, as it had to be constructed from scratch.

Many of the show's own cast members were left speechless after realizing most of the locations of the show were not CGI but were, in fact, a place they'd be walking through.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk explained that he wanted the set to feel as authentic as possible, so he filmed the show so that there would be less CGI involved in its making. The show was created through production company Siren Pictures Inc.

Netflix's Squid Game has become a massive topic of conversation internationally. The South Korean survival drama has received plenty of praise for its story-telling, ranking at number one on the Netflix US chart and number two on the global Netflix chart.

The show is written and directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, who has previously worked on many short films, including A Puff of Smoke, Our Sad Life, Desperation, and Truck Stop Diner.

After the international fame the team behind Squid Game has amassed, many wonder what their next project will be. The actors are blowing up on social media, with fans eagerly waiting for their next move.

Speculation on the possibility of a Season 2 of the show has arrived, and questions are discussed here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer