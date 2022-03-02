Kim Se-jeong commended for her outstanding acting skills in the K-drama 'A Business Proposal'

Korean singer/actress Kim Se-jeong is making headlines for her remarkable acting skills in the new K-drama show A Business Proposal. The actress understood her assignment and enthusiastically played the role of Shin Ha-ri.

Kim Se-jeong, also known as Sejeong, is a South Korean singer, actress, and songwriter signed under Jellyfish Entertainment. She was the runner-up contestant in Mnet’s survival show Produce 101 and debuted as a member of Project Girl Group I.O.I.

"Kim Se-jeong is truly a funny actress," fans compliment Se-jeong for her performance in A Business Proposal

With the first two episodes released on the global streaming platform Netflix, A Business Proposal has won the hearts of netizens. The show originally aired on SBS, but Netflix went ahead and bought the broadcasting rights for all the best Korean dramas.

Within a few hours of the series' run, netizens expressed positive thoughts and stated that the show incorporates several unexpected twists that make it watch-worthy.

lara @dyodayas business proposal being loved by many people already, getting hit tweets and viral tiktoks, solid ratings for a show aired on Netflix kr, sejeong getting praised by webtoon fans for embodying her role so well… SMELLS LIKE ROMCOM OF THE YEAR TO ME! business proposal being loved by many people already, getting hit tweets and viral tiktoks, solid ratings for a show aired on Netflix kr, sejeong getting praised by webtoon fans for embodying her role so well… SMELLS LIKE ROMCOM OF THE YEAR TO ME!

Kim Se-jeong, who plays the female lead role in the K-drama, has been particularly commended for her remarkable acting skills. Fans state that the singer/actress has outdone herself as she perfectly embodied the role of Shin Ha-ri.

#BusinessProposalEp1 Started watching business proposal kdrama with full of laughter. Indeed, sejeong is a truly one of funny actress. The story is so cuteee, I can't wait for the next ep Started watching business proposal kdrama with full of laughter. Indeed, sejeong is a truly one of funny actress. The story is so cuteee, I can't wait for the next ep 😭😭😭😭#BusinessProposalEp1 https://t.co/hNCR9sUICk

SujuisLifer @SujuisL Nice to see Kim Se-Jeong in this. Her acting is superb as always. And also her chemistry with Ahn Hyo-Seop is overflowing. Ready for episode 3!!! #BusinessProposalEp2 Nice to see Kim Se-Jeong in this. Her acting is superb as always. And also her chemistry with Ahn Hyo-Seop is overflowing. Ready for episode 3!!! #BusinessProposalEp2

asma ☻ @byeolfelix I'm srsly in love with ahn hyo-seop and Kim se-jeong they are literally perfect actors he's finally a main lead again i love him So much I'm srsly in love with ahn hyo-seop and Kim se-jeong they are literally perfect actors he's finally a main lead again i love him So much

Netizens loved Kim's acting as she took on the role of a quirky and fun character. Fans commented that although the show's storyline is well-planned, the K-pop idol's acting is the icing on the cake.

kelly @kaylifordan kim se-jeong's acting skills *chef's kiss* kim se-jeong's acting skills *chef's kiss*

According to Kim Se-jeong, her character (Ha-ri) is someone with a positive mindset who knows how to deal with challenges. It remains to be seen how Ha-ri deals with the dilemma of her boss (Tae-mu), who is determined to marry her while believing her to be someone else.

yuli🧚‍♀️ @ughhyuli Kim Se-jeong is such a good Ha-to. I luv her Kim Se-jeong is such a good Ha-to. I luv her

Fans are also head over heels for the on-screen chemistry between the two leading actors, who have carried out humorous scenes to perfection. The show will center around the two individuals (Ha-ri and Tae-mu) and how they manage the intensity of their relationship after finding out the truth.

A Business Proposal, where to watch, plot, and more

A Business Proposal is about a blind date and marriage proposal gone wrong. Shin Ha-ri (played by Kim Se-jeong) is a single girl who works for a company. Her friend Jin Young-seo asks her to take her place on a blind date and offers her money to do the favor.

While intending to get rejected, Ha-ri finds out that her blind date is none other than the CEO of the company where she works, Kang Tae-moo.

Kang Tae-moo (played by Ahn Hyo-seop) is the CEO of a company that his grandfather founded. Tae-mu is shown as a workaholic who doesn’t have time for anything else.

One day his grandfather plans to set Tae-mu on a blind date. Tae-mu gets annoyed and decides to marry the woman he meets on the blind date in order to get his grandfather off his back. Surprisingly, the woman is Shin Ha-ri, who pretends to be Jin Young-seo.

Soon enough, Shin Ha-ri receives a phone call from Kang Tae-mu the following day, asking for her hand in marriage.

The K-drama show is an adaptation of the web novel The Office Blind Date. The show aired on February 28, 2022, on SBS and Netflix. New episodes of the show are set to air every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST.

