Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop dish out details about their characters in A Business Proposal

Netflix is steadily amping up its library of new Korean dramas, and the next title to join its list is the Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong starrer, A Business Proposal. The romantic comedy will get their characters caught up in a complicated love story, which starts simple but becomes more tangled as the series progresses.

The series is a romantic comedy where Kim Se-jeong’s character, Shin Ha-ri, goes on a blind date with chaebol heir Kang Tae-mu (Ahn Hyo-seop). But the twist is that she is not the actual date — she is pretending to be her best friend, chaebol heiress Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah), who wants to ensure that Ha-ri gets rejected by Tae-mu.

As evident from the show’s trailer, things aren’t flowing smoothly. Not only does Ha-ri discover that Tae-mu is the CEO of the company she works at, but she also gets a marriage proposal from him.

Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong describe their unique characters

In a chat with Marie Claire (via Soompi), Ahn Hyo-seop revealed that just like the plot of the series, his character couldn’t be simply evaluated either.

“(Kang Tae-mu) is a character that carries pain that no one knows. He looks meticulous and strong, but on the inside, he is a boy who trembles with fear.”

What will attract Tae-mu to Ha-ri is how she is able to see the fearful boy he is hiding so desperately. Kim Se-jeong elaborated that her character reacts to every situation differently and has a separate “appearance is different in every situation.”

Ha-ri is someone with a positive mindset and knows how to deal with difficulties. It remains to be seen how she plans on dealing with the dilemma of her boss dead set on marrying her while believing her to be someone else.

‘A Business Proposal’ has been a “challenge”

According to Kim Se-jeong, there isn’t a choice that “isn’t a challenge,” and she feels that saying yes to portraying Ha-ri in A Business Proposal was a “good choice.” As for Ahn Hyo-seop, he hopes to become “a better me” with this new project.

Kim Se-jeong was last seen in the hit Netflix supernatural thriller series, The Uncanny Counter. Its second season has been greenlit, though it is yet to be confirmed whether all lead cast members will be reprising their roles.

Ahn Hyo-seop last appeared in the popular drama Lovers of the Red Sky, winning multiple awards for the same, and might be returning to lead Dr Romantic Season 3 as well.

A Business Proposal is set to premiere on SBS TV on February 28 and will also be streaming on Netflix simultaneously.

Edited by Ravi Iyer