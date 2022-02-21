Business Proposal: Release date, plot, cast, and all you need to know about Ahn Hyo-seop's K-drama

After ruling the hearts of the audience in Lovers of the Red Sky, actor Ahn Hyo-seop is ready to grace the television screens again with Business Proposal, and this time it is a modern romance drama.

The show is set to premiere in February and is another K-drama based on a webcomic of the title Sanae Matsun penned by Hae Hwa. This webcomic was published from August 3, 2017, to November 21, 2018, on Kakao Page.

Here's all you need to know about Business Proposal soon to premiere on SBS

Release date

Business Proposal is slated to take over the slot previously occupied by Our Beloved Summer; it will air on SBS from February 28 at 10 pm KST. International audiences, on the other hand, can stream the show on Netflix.

The show's release has been postponed by a week due to conflicts that arose due to the COVID situation in South Korea.

Cast

Ahn Hyo-seop as Kang Tae-mu

Ahn Hyo-seop as the lead character Kang Tae-mu is the CEO of a company that has been set up by his grandfather. He is a workaholic in Business Proposal, who goes to the extent of agreeing to marry the next person he meets on a blind date to ensure that he is not disturbed or taken away from work.

Kim Se-jeong as Shin Ha-ri

Shin Ha-ri, portrayed by Kim Se-jeong, is an employee at Kang Tae-mu's company. A blind date that she attends instead of her friend changes her life forever, and how she navigates this sudden change is the crux of Business Proposal.

Kim Min-kyu as Cha Sung-hun

Kim Min-kyu is set to play Ha-ri's friend, Cha Sung-hun, who she has had a crush on for a very long time. He could be the second lead on the show and fans can expect some heart-melting moments featuring Sung-hun and Ha-ri.

Jin Young-seo as Seol In-ah

Jin Young-seo, portrayed by Seol In-ah, is a friend of Ha-ri in Business Proposal. She comes from a chaebol aka an affluent family. She requests Ha-ri to take her place in a blind date meeting set up by her family. The man she is to meet is Kang Tae-mu.

Plot

According to the official plot of Business Proposal released by SBS, Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) is a single woman who has had a crush on her male friend for a long time. However, she learns that this friend of hers has a girlfriend. She feels sad and decides to meet her friend Jin Young-seo, who is the daughter of a chaebol family.

Jin Young-seo asks Shin Ha-ri to take her place on a blind date and even offers some money for her time. Ha-ri accepts the offer with the intention of getting rejected by her date. When she sees her blind date, Ha-ri is dumbfounded. Her blind date is Kang Tae-mu (Ahn Hyo-seop), the CEO of the company where she works.

Kang Tae-Mu, a workaholic, decides to marry the next woman he meets on a blind date, and that is how Ha-ri receives a phone call from Kang Tae-Mu asking her to marry him.

Trailer

The most recent trailer of Business Proposal, released by Netflix on February 14, introduces Kang Tae-mu as a successful businessman who is annoyed with the latest project handed over to him by his grandfather. It is one where he is required to find a bride and then marry her.

The trailers and teasers released earlier introduced Ha-ri as a comical character who is unintentionally stuck with a marriage proposal from her boss.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia