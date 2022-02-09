SBS Drama, A Business Proposal starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong delayed by a week due to COVID-19 issues

The premiere of Ahn Hyo-seop's upcoming rom-com, A Business Proposal, faces a one-week delay due to COVID-19 related precautions. On February 9, 2022, SBS released a statement addressing the matter. The statement mentions:

Due to frequent filming schedule changes caused by COVID-19, we have decided to delay the premiere of 'A Business Proposal' by one week in the hopes of ensuring a safe working environment for all production staff and crew involved.

The drama was initially scheduled to air on February 21, 2022. However, with this latest update, the next tentative date for the show's premiere is February 28, 2022.

What is Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong's latest drama all about?

There's is a lot of hype surrounding actors Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong regarding their latest project. Based on a popular webtoon, A Business Proposal is a drama that explores the dating life of various employees belonging to a company.

rika @ishidlucrenze < A Business Proposal > additional official kdrama posters released.



Kdrama premieres on 02/21.🥳 < A Business Proposal > additional official kdrama posters released.Kdrama premieres on 02/21.🥳 https://t.co/y1Tha4sgDW

The story begins when Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) attends a blind date on behalf of her friend in exchange for some money. However, she is stumped to find out that her blind date is none other than the CEO of her company, Kang Tae-Mu (Ahn Hyo-seop).

Known to be meticulous and a staunch workaholic, Kang Tae-mu is dead set on marrying his blind date Shin Ha-ri, who is posing as her friend. The one thing he hates most in the world is liars. Caught in a web of lies, Shin Ha-ri now needs to navigate her career and love life without getting caught.

SBS released a teaser trailer and a few still cuts from the drama. The palpable tension yet playful chemistry between the characters is easy to see.

Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong, Image via Netflix/SBS

Many netizens and fans have read the webtoon version of this upcoming drama and cannot wait to see this live-action adaptation of the same.

Netizen's on the upcoming drama, A Business Proposal

This drama has piqued the internet's interest. Many netizens are eager to see if this upcoming drama would be just as good as the webtoon.

grumchi @seokgfie a business proposal is such a great manhwa and i'm glad it's getting adapted to a kdrama but they could've honestly done a better job at making the poster a business proposal is such a great manhwa and i'm glad it's getting adapted to a kdrama but they could've honestly done a better job at making the poster

젠 @pinkyrly I just finished a business proposal!!!! Huhu tamang kilig lang!!! I love it so much!!! I am anticipating the kdrama adaptation. I hope kilig din!!! I just finished a business proposal!!!! Huhu tamang kilig lang!!! I love it so much!!! I am anticipating the kdrama adaptation. I hope kilig din!!!

ْ @_jcarurucan looking forward to a business proposal kdrama because the casts are *chefs kiss* looking forward to a business proposal kdrama because the casts are *chefs kiss* 😽

A few netizens shared webtoon and drama extracts side-by-side to show the chemistry and likeness between the couples and characters in the drama and the webtoon.

lilac @ladylombardy A Business Proposal is scheduled to be released on february 21st A Business Proposal is scheduled to be released on february 21st https://t.co/mEiBNPwjDH

deh @lucyphella <A Business Proposal> will be back with special side stories on February 19th and the kdrama adaptation will be released on February 21st!! <A Business Proposal> will be back with special side stories on February 19th and the kdrama adaptation will be released on February 21st!! https://t.co/NMHr62fxHf

This latest update is a minor setback for fans eagerly awaiting the drama. They're excited to see how the drama adaptation will hold up next to its webtoon counterpart.

