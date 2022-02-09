SBS Drama, A Business Proposal starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong delayed by a week due to COVID-19 issues

The premiere of Ahn Hyo-seop's upcoming rom-com, A Business Proposal, faces a one-week delay due to COVID-19 related precautions. On February 9, 2022, SBS released a statement addressing the matter. The statement mentions:
Due to frequent filming schedule changes caused by COVID-19, we have decided to delay the premiere of 'A Business Proposal' by one week in the hopes of ensuring a safe working environment for all production staff and crew involved.
The drama was initially scheduled to air on February 21, 2022. However, with this latest update, the next tentative date for the show's premiere is February 28, 2022.
What is Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong's latest drama all about?
There's is a lot of hype surrounding actors Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong regarding their latest project. Based on a popular webtoon, A Business Proposal is a drama that explores the dating life of various employees belonging to a company.
The story begins when Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) attends a blind date on behalf of her friend in exchange for some money. However, she is stumped to find out that her blind date is none other than the CEO of her company, Kang Tae-Mu (Ahn Hyo-seop).
Known to be meticulous and a staunch workaholic, Kang Tae-mu is dead set on marrying his blind date Shin Ha-ri, who is posing as her friend. The one thing he hates most in the world is liars. Caught in a web of lies, Shin Ha-ri now needs to navigate her career and love life without getting caught.
SBS released a teaser trailer and a few still cuts from the drama. The palpable tension yet playful chemistry between the characters is easy to see.
Many netizens and fans have read the webtoon version of this upcoming drama and cannot wait to see this live-action adaptation of the same.
Netizen's on the upcoming drama, A Business Proposal
This drama has piqued the internet's interest. Many netizens are eager to see if this upcoming drama would be just as good as the webtoon.
A few netizens shared webtoon and drama extracts side-by-side to show the chemistry and likeness between the couples and characters in the drama and the webtoon.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
This latest update is a minor setback for fans eagerly awaiting the drama. They're excited to see how the drama adaptation will hold up next to its webtoon counterpart.
SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.