SBS under fire for pinning malicious comment about Running Man star Song Ji Hyo

Broadcasting channel SBS is under fire for pinning a comment targeting actor Song Ji Hyo in one of its YouTube videos of Running Man.

For the past 11 years, actor Song Ji Hyo has been an integral part of the Running Man family, demonstrating her variety show skills to both Korean and international audiences. Her trademark mong (dazed) expression and her charm are iconic, and The Witch’s Diner actor has now become synonymous with the hit variety game show.

Despite Song Ji Hyo’s contributions, the actor has received her fair share of hate during the 11 year long stint with Running Man. While hate comments are part of the burden of fame, a hateful comment made recently on SBS's YouTube channel, as well as the station's response, has begun garnering attention.

Song Ji Hyo's integral contribution to SBS' Running Man since 2010

On November 17, a clip from SBS's Running Man broadcast was posted on ‘빽능 – 스브스 옛날 예능, SBS' official YouTube channel where it uploads clips from its variety shows. Members of Running Man were shown in the video playing games with the cast of SBS's Law of the Jungle.

While several viewers commented on the video, most of them positive, one negative comment stood out. One of the viewers, accusing Song Ji Hyo of being boring, said (translated),

“Song Ji-hyo is boring and is she just going to make money acting like that. Resign from the show on her own. She has no tact at all.”

The manager in charge of SBS’ YouTube channel did not ignore the comment, replying to it with:

“Please refrain from malicious comments”

SBS said "Please refrain from malicious comments." (Image via YouTube/@‘빽능 – 스브스 옛날 예능,)

While SBS’ swift response was initially praised, it did not take long for viewers of the video to notice that the malicious comment had been pinned to the top of the comment section - allowing it to be seen by all rather than being lost in the flood of other comments.

Several people took to social media to express their displeasure at this move. Many agreed that while unintentional, the pinned comment would give undeserved traction to a comment which would otherwise not be noticed.

Several fans of the show and of Song Ji Hyo commented on the online forum Qoo, saying,

“On a public broadcast? I don’t think they pinned it with good intentions but rather, they’re egging it on.”

“Regardless of what their intentions may be, I don’t understand why a public broadcast’s YouTube channel would pin such a comment..? They’re crazy.”

“Is this the best they can do…I don’t think it was the best move”

“I can’t help but wonder if they pinned it because they agreed with the comment.”

“They should delete the comment, not pin it. What kind of situation is this.”

“Their intentions don’t matter. They made a mistake pinning that comment.”

Taweng17 @WengGonzales8 @Koreaboo SBS can’t protect their artist. Instead of hiding or ignore that comment they 📌📍. You must protect her. Imagine how many yrs she’s been part of the show. We ❤️ Running man that’s why we watch the show every wk bcoz of her. Keep figthing Song Ji Hyo💪😘🙏 @Koreaboo SBS can’t protect their artist. Instead of hiding or ignore that comment they 📌📍. You must protect her. Imagine how many yrs she’s been part of the show. We ❤️ Running man that’s why we watch the show every wk bcoz of her. Keep figthing Song Ji Hyo💪😘🙏

chiko jubilee @chiko_jubilee @Koreaboo Shame on you SBS !!!. Song ji Hyo is the reason why running man still good to watch after Lee Kwang Soo gone. I would never watch running man again if Song ji Hyo out !!! @Koreaboo Shame on you SBS !!!. Song ji Hyo is the reason why running man still good to watch after Lee Kwang Soo gone. I would never watch running man again if Song ji Hyo out !!!

So far, SBS has offered no comments on the situation.

Song Ji Hyo, who has been a part of the cast since the start of Running Man, continues to wow audiences with her particular charm and the moniker "Mong Ji-hyo."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

SBS’s Running Man airs every Sunday at 5 PM KST.

Edited by Danyal Arabi