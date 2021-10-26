Fans slam Running Man’s latest episode for making use of a violent and dangerous game

Viewers of the long-running Korean variety program Running Man were disappointed with the production crew's choice of game. The game show saw guests attempt to stain opponents' faces with blue powder with the help of a sack bag. Initially, it looked like the game would be fun, however, the longer one watched, the game took on a dangerous turn.

It is unclear if the production crew took safety precautions or even tried the game before it was introduced to the show. For one, even the guests were surprised at the impact their moves had on their opponent.

Why did fans slam Running Man's latest episode?

The episode in question of Running Man aired on October 24. Episode number 576 saw guests Jung Jun Ha go against Kim Jong Kook. Kim Jong Kook was known for his strength, and comedian Jung Jun Ha might have exaggerated his fall back when hit with the sack full of blue powder. However, he did say that it hurt. Even Kim Jong Kook was surprised by the sound that was made while they slapped each other.

Viewers noticed that he had tears in his eyes when the game was played. Other sets of participants in Running Man included Jeon So Min and Kim Jong Kook. She too had to face the wrath of the blue sack, but tried to keep the smile on her face intact.

What made the game dangerous was the time that was given to the guests to complete their task. Within a short duration, as the opponents hurried to stain each other’s face, the force of their hands increased and left an impact. They were close to slapping each other senseless.

Viewers of Running Man also believed that the choice of game showed a lack of concern for the cast members from the production team. Korean netizens reacted online as one of them wondered if the producers were not aware that their show was popular among young people who would definitely try to duplicate the game in real life.

Another fan agreed and asked if it was really necessary to introduce such violent games to Running Man’s fan base that also consisted of children. Another viewer also wondered why they did not go with a different part of the body such as the limbs or the back. This fan felt that the move was degrading in addition to being dangerous.

