Dr. Romantic 3 to release in 2022, to be led by Han Suk-kyu and Ahn Hyo-seop

K-Drama Dr. Romantic is all set to return with a third season. Dr. Romantic 3 is expected to be led by actors Han Suk-kyu and Ahn Hyo-seop, who played lead roles in Dr. Romantic 2.

According to a report in Soompi, the medical drama is expected to go into production in early 2022 and is expected to air in winter 2022. While Han Suk-kyu and Ahn Hyo-seop seemed to be the finalized cast members, other members of the cast remain unclear.

SBS released a statement in response to reports about Dr. Romantic 3

It comes after reports about Dr. Romantic's production the following year were announced. In a statement, SBS said, "We have started discussions regarding the production of a third season."

Speaking of the cast, they further added, "Nothing has been decided yet."

The show's popularity rose over its two seasons. The first season saw actors Han Suk-kyu supported by Yoo Yoon-suk, Seo Hyeon-jin, and Yang Se-jong in lead roles. The show portrayed a conflict between Dr Kim Sabu, portrayed by Han Suk-kyu and Dr Do Yoon-wan, portrayed by Choi Jin-ho.

In the second season of Dr. Romantic, the conflict continued but the doctors who worked with Dr. Kim Sabu were newer additions to the team. So for Dr. Romantic 3, it would be interesting to see the role that staff members at Doldam Hospital play.

The show became a hit among audiences not only for the interesting plot but also due to the performance by supporting cast members. Nurses, junior doctors and other members of the hospital stole the show. In Dr. Romantic 2 especially, Park Eun-tak and Yoon Ah-reum were much loved by the audience.

Fans of the show are extremely excited about the return of the medical drama. Many have asked if the show can bring doctors from season 1 and season 2 back together for Dr. Romantic 3.

A screenshot of fans’ reaction to Dr. Romantic 3 (Image via Soompi)

Also Read

The first season of Dr. Romantic aired in 2016, and the second season aired four years later, in 2020. Director Yoo In-suk will helm the next installment of the show, Dr. Romantic 3, as well.

Edited by R. Elahi