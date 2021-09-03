Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11, delayed as new release date revealed on Netflix

Hospital Playlist season 2, the weekly tvN drama based on the lives of five doctors, their friends, and family at Yulje Medical Center, did not air this week. The heartwarming drama that cantered on the reality of working as doctors and how it influenced their relationships is the crux of this K-drama.

Close to two hours long, every episode is healing in nature, and the show gathered attention for its unique treatment of a medical drama. The penultimate episode of Hospital Playlist season 2, unfortunately, did not air.

Why did Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11, not air?

Hospital Playlist season 2’s recent episode did not air as planned because of a conflict in the broadcast schedule of South Korean broadcaster tvN. A representative of the broadcast network said:

“The drama will not air on September 2 due to the coverage of the Asia preliminaries for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.”

This coverage was planned for the same time that Hospital Playlist season 2’s episode 11 was supposed to air. That resulted in the episode being delayed.

New release date of Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 11

The updated release date for Hospital Playlist season 2’s penultimate episode was confirmed on Netflix.

The date of broadcast in the episodes list on the streaming site was noted to be September 9. This means that the episode was delayed by one week, and the show will be back to its original time slot next week.

With just two episodes left before the wrap-up of this season of Hospital Playlist, the delay has caused fans a bit of sadness. However, they are looking forward to watching how things pan out between Seong-hyeok and Min-ah, especially since it was revealed that he was looking at a program to join in the US.

His friends are unaware of his plans, though. So would he change his mind for Min-ah, like Jeong-won did for Gyeo-ul?

Not just this, Hospital Playlist season 2 will also see how Ik-sun and Jun-wan’s relationship works out. She confessed that she was still in love with him, and he also said that he would be unable to move on from her any more than she can.

So will they give this relationship another shot? Audiences will have to wait and watch.

The show stars Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung and Jeon Mi-do.

Edited by Ravi Iyer