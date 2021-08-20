Hospital Playlist Season 2, Episode 9 teases romance between Seok-hyeong and Min-ah

Hospital Playlist Season 2 has continued to hint that Ik-jun might get together with Song-hwa. That hasn't materialized so far, except for the showmakers teasing something more than friendship between the two.

Now, Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 9 has introduced a possibility of a new couple in the show.

This became highly probable when Seok-hyeong had ditched his band practice after hearing that Min-ah had passed out due to stress and fatigue among other things.

In Hospital Playlist Season 2, Episode 9, his reaction towards Min-ah's advances changed.

Seok-hyeong and Min-ah are the next couple in Hospital Playlist season 2 that audiences want to cheer

Seok-hyeong has decided in Hospital Playlist Season 2, Episode 9 that he will put his guard down around Min-ah.

He used to be one of the doctors who took about six months just to be comfortable around his staff and eat with them. However, he seemed extremely comfortable around Min-ah to visit her when she was sick and even be okay with her treating him to an ice cream cone.

In fact, when it seemed as if the ice cream might get stolen by Jeong-won or Ik-jun, he seemed annoyed and his smile when Min-ah was around told Ik-jun and Jeong-won that this man was in knee deep.

The problem now is to figure out how he can stop his mother from interfering in this relationship as she did before with his previous marriage.

Min-ah had gotten Seok-hyeong's permission to ask him out five times before she gave up on him. He was certain initially that he would never put another woman through what his first wife had experienced.

Yet, after rejecting Min-ah four times, with one last attempt left from her side, he had definitely changed his mind.

The moment he figures out a solution to the problem that is his mother, this ship is definitely sailing and audience can breathe a sigh of relief as it won't be dragged on and on like the relationship between Song-hwa and Ik-jun's.

Theirs has not seen a speck of improvement over the past nine episodes, except for a tease here and there.

Jun-wan learns the truth about Ik-sun's diagnosis in Hospital Playlist season 2

Just as the viewers had guessed from the promo, Ik-sun was not over Jun-wan.

Ik-jun, her brother and Jun-wan's best friend, found this out and he orchestrated the coincidental meeting between Jun-wan and Ik-sun. The two agreed to meet while Ik-sun was in Seoul.

However, the day that she was supposed to meet Jun-wan in Hospital Playlist Season 2, Ik-sun fell sick and had to be taken to the hospital. Ik-jun informed Jun-wan about it without stressing too much, so as to not make Jun-wan uncomfortable and also hope to keep his promise to his sister.

That is how Jun-wan found out the truth. In the upcoming episodes of Hospital Playlist Season 2, he will definitely want answers from Ik-sun. Especially now when he has seen her phone screensaver image was that of his face.

Just as he was not over her, she also seemed to have feelings for him and they will now figure this out.

Hospital Playlist Season 2, episode 8 stars Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung and Jeon Mi-do in lead roles and is broadcast on TVN every Thursday. International audiences can stream the show on Netflix.

