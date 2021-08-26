Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 10: Will Gyeo-ul reveal the truth about her family to Jeong-won while Min-ah obsesses over final chance to propose?

Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 10 will see three things take the fore. The first is Min-ah's final confession. The second is Gyeo-ul's decision regarding whether she will let Jeong-won into her life. The third is the topic of whether Jun-wan's relationship with Ik-sun still has a shot. In addition to this, there is also the song of the week. On the occasion of Ik-jun's birthday, he is allowed to choose the next song for band practice.

Min-ah's last shot at having a relationship with Seok-hyeong in Hospital Playlist season 2

If audiences wonder why this would be Min-ah's last chance to confess to Seok-hyeong, one only has to go back to the episode where the senior doctor had accepted a deal. He had told Min-ah in Hospital Playlist season 2 that she could confess to him five times. He was sure that he would reject her all five times.

He has been right four out of five times and now, Min-ah is left with her final shot. However, this time around, Seok-hyeong may accept Min-ah's confession. He might even agree to date her from the looks of it in the promo for Hospital Playlist season 2's next episode.

The reason why Seok-hyeong had stayed away from relationships for this long was because of his obsessive mother who had ruined his previous relationship.

He is certain that he will not be able to stop her, so instead, he decides not to date. The only person who has come close to even changing his mind is Min-ah.

What is Gyeo-ul's secret in Hospital Playlist season 2?

Jeong-won had planned a cute proposal event for Gyeo-ul but because of an incident at home, she couldn't make it. When Jeong-won or even her best friend Min-ah had asked her about it, she said she would tell them about all of it later. However, she was not able to until now. In Hospital Playlist season 2's upcoming episode, she may consider revealing the secret.

The speculation so far is that Gyeo-ul's father was an abusive man and that her mother had put up with domestic abuse all her life. However, things may have gotten way out of hand. Now, Gyeo-ul comes back to Seoul with her mother. She is so worried about her mother that she wanted to return home soon, and check in on her as many times as possible.

Jeong-won does try to understand her position, but it is clearly not easy. Especially when he gets to spend less time with her in Hospital Playlist season 2.

Jun-wan and Ik-sun's relationship may have another shot at Hospital Playlist season 2

Mainly thanks to Ik-jun's master plan, Jun-wan 'coincidentally' meets Ik-sun on the bus. He then manages to get her to agree to meeting him once to hash out what really happened. He doesn't know about her illness yet, and so he simply hopes to speak to her about why they had broken up.

Instead, on the day they were supposed to meet in Hospital Playlist season 2, Ik-sun falls sick and has to be rushed to the emergency ward of the Yulje Hospital. Unable to hold off any longer, Ik-jun calls his friend up. He does not give too many details and acts as if he doesn't know about their relationship.

Jun-wan not only meets Ik-sun in the hospital, he also manages to learn about her medical condition. Before he leaves her side, he mentions that they would talk about her lies and their relationship soon, and this has made audiences wonder if their relationship has another shot.

Hospital Playlist season 2 stars Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung and Jeon Mi-do.

Edited by Siddharth Satish