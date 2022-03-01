Business Proposal episode 1: Tae-moo shocks Ha-ri with his marriage proposal

Business Proposal, the latest show on SBS starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong, is about a blind date for marriage gone wrong. Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong), in an attempt to help her friend escape from a forceful blind date set by her parents, ends up getting trapped in an unexpected situation herself.

The man that she meets on the blind date is Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-Seon) and at the time of the blind date, Ha-ri is unaware of the man’s identity. It is during the course of their date in Business Proposal that she finds out the shocking truth about Tae-moo. The truth, in fact, scares her enough to consider fleeing from the date.

What is the truth about Kang Tae-moo in Business Proposal?

Upon exchanging business cards in Business Proposal, Ha-ri, who is posing as her friend Jin Yeong-so (Seol In-ah), learns that Tae-moo is the CEO of a food corporation.

It is the same one that Ha-ri works at, and this complication is the beginning of a complex but hilarious romantic-comedy. While Ha-ri does her best to get rejected by Tae-moo, he finds her intriguing.

He looks at her attempts at making herself look as unattractive as honesty. Tae-moo is also not the kind of man who is interested in falling in love, in Business Proposal. He doesn’t have the time to choose his partner after wasting numerous hours on blind dates.

He believes that the right thing to do is to choose someone honest and influential. Ha-ri as Yeong-so is honest, and the real Yeong-so’s family is influential.

They may not be as wealthy as he is, but in his mind, their assets would do just fine. He informs his father about his decision to marry this girl and the misunderstanding is comical.

Can Ha-ri hide from Tae-moo in their office in Business Proposal

After Ha-ri flees from the date, she does her best to hide from Tae-moo in the office in Business Proposal. She wonders at the possibility of bumping into him, considering that he is the CEO of the company.

Unfortunately, she is not aware of the fact that Tae-moo is impressed with his employee Ha-ri. He may not recognize her as the one who was with him on a date, but he acknowledges her work and finds her ideas impressive.

In a hilarious twist of events in the K-Drama, Ha-ri ends up going on a second date with him where she rejects him. She also sternly tells him that he is not her type and the only reason she did come out was because she has been forced by her family.

He is shocked that anyone would find him unacceptable and what puts him at a disadvantage is the fact that he laid out all his cards.

While he is this frustrated, another twist of fate brings Ha-ri and Tae-moo back together. This puts the former at a disadvantage and it will be interesting to see how things pan out in the upcoming episode. Not only Superman, Ha-ri finds some use in spectacles too!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul