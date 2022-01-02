Top 5 K-Dramas to watch out for in January 2022

The New Year brings with it celebration, hope, and joy. With the birth of a new year, fans of K-Drama cannot help but be excited for what awaits them in the month of January.

There are some K-Dramas with great content waiting to premiere, as many shows get ready to wrap up or have wrapped up in the last week of December. This includes Melancholia, Secret Royal Inspector and Joy, Now, We Are Breaking Up and The Red Sleeve.

The gap left by these K-Dramas will be filled by newer ones, all of which will be made available to international fans through streaming sites such as Netflix, Viki, Viu and more.

Top 5 K-Dramas to premiere this January

Ghost Doctor

Ghost Doctor stars Rain and Kim Beom in lead roles and is a medical K-Drama set to air on tvN.

Cha Young Min is a genius doctor, with excellent skills at surgery, but he is arrogant and selfish. One day, he gets involved in an unexpected case, and due to this, his spirit possesses another doctor's body, named Seong Tak. These two doctors are complete opposites, with opposite personalities and medical abilities.

Young Min is arrogant and cold-blooded in the K-Drama, who only cares about his career, and doesn't care about any of his patient's personal stories. Seong Tak, on the other hand, is the luckiest and richest resident doctor whose grandfather is the founder of Myung-shin hospital and mother is the chairman of the hospital. How the supernatural event influences their lives is the crux of the K-Drama.

Release Date: January 3

Streaming on Viki

Tracer

Tracer stars Im Si Wan, the star of Run On, in the lead role. The show also stars Son Hyun Joo and Go Ah Sung in pivotal roles. The plot of the K-Drama is not yet out, however, character descriptions are as follows.

Hwang Dong Joo (Im Si Wan) is the chief of Tax Division 5 at the National Tax Service. He works hard to trace money that is hidden from the government and his team includes Seo Hye Young (Go Ah Sung), who has a bright personality and his boss is Oh Young (Park Yong Woo).

Meanwhile, In Tae Joon (Son Hyun Hoo) is the director of a regional tax office in the K-Drama. He is an ambitious man, who has earned his way to the top through corrupt and illegal actions, all-the-while maintaining his cocky attitude.

Release Date: January 7

Streaming on: Wavve

All Of Us Are Dead

All of Us Are Dead is a Netflix original K-Drama that is adapted from the webcomic titled Now at Our School. According to Netflix, this show is about a group of high school students who are faced with an extreme crisis situation when they become trapped in their school, while a zombie virus spreads like a wildfire.

Release Date: January 28

Streaming On: Netflix

Reincarnation Love

Starring Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si, Reincarnation Love is the lead stars' third K-Drama together after Sweet Home and Youth of May.

This show is expected to be a time-loop romance drama which depicts the first meeting of Jeon Sang Tae, who goes on a blind date as a substitute for a friend, only to end up meeting the girl of destiny Kim Hwa Ni.

Release Date: Coming Soon

Streaming on: Unavailable

Color Rush 2

Color Rush is a K-Drama depicting the romance between two high school boys. One of them is color blind. When he comes in contact with his "probe", an individual who helps him see colors for a short while, he gets a taste of a world that is otherwise unavailable to him.

This wakes up a monster within him and it forces him to possess or even kill the probe in order to be able to see colors. The first season of the show was released in 2021.

Release Date: Coming Soon

Streaming on: Viki

