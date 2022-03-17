K-drama 'Shooting Stars' unveils official 6 main character poster

tvN’s upcoming Korean drama Shooting Stars has released its official poster featuring the six main characters of the series. The South Korean nationwide pay television network posted an update of the drama’s latest official poster on its Instagram handle.

The upcoming South Korean series will star one of the most talented cast members in the industry. According to reports, it will also be unrestricted for streaming on iQIYI in selected regions. Netizens are eagerly waiting for the series and to see the cast in action.

'Shooting Stars' unveils group poster including Kim Young-dae, Lee Sung-kyung, and more

On March 17, tvN’s new drama, Shooting Stars, unveiled a group poster of its six main characters on Instagram. The poster stars Kim Young-dae, Lee Sung-kyung, CNBLUE’s Jungshin, Sojin, Yoon Jong-hoon, and Kim Yoon-hye.

At the center of the poster, Kim Young-dae poses as a confident, young superstar who is dressed in a chic outfit and flaunts a gentle smile. Behind him, Lee Sung-kyung poses as a stressed PR team leader, biting her lip.

Beside Lee, to the left, is Yoon Jong-hoon, who poses as a rather calm employee with a takeaway coffee cup in his hand. On the right is Park So-jin, who is carefully analyzing her work. The top-most rows feature Kim Yoon-hye and Lee Jung-shin, who look busy and anxious over work-related matters.

Storyline, release date, and more of the upcoming K-drama

Shooting Stars is a rom-com series that narrates stories about employees who work behind-the-scenes in the entertainment industry, such as public relations teams, managers, and reporters. Their job also consists of handling rumors and cleaning up the messes created by superstars.

The K-drama unfolds the development of romance between Oh Han-byul, the head of the PR team at an entertainment agency, and the flawless celebrity Gon Tae-sung, who is also her enemy. Han-byul and Tae-sung tend to bicker over petty issues, but their relationship slowly blooms into something sweet and romantic.

Meanwhile, the South Korean drama will premiere on April 22, 2022, on the tvN channel every Friday and Saturday. Additionally, netizens can tune into the series on Netflix.

Edited by Danyal Arabi