Actress Krystal Jung opens up about upcoming K-drama Crazy Love

Crazy Love is an upcoming rom-com K-drama with a unique storyline. The show is set to release in March, starring Kim Jae-wook, Krystal Jung, and Ha Jun. The Korean entertainment industry has released numerous engrossing series and aced production.

Krystal Jung is an American-born Korean singer and actress. She was a member of the Korean quintet girl group f(x), formed by SM Entertainment in 2009. She is currently represented by H& Entertainment.

Krystal Jung gives sneak peek of character in K-drama Crazy Love

In a recent interview with media outlets on February 25, the actress shared her thoughts about the character she will be playing in Crazy Love. The singer/actress will play the role of Lee Shin-ah, a timid secretary with a terminal illness.

Lee Shin-ah is the shy and understanding secretary to Noh Goh-jin (played by Kim Jae-wook). Her life turns upside down when she figures out that she has less time to live.

Regarding her character, Krystal Jung stated that Lee Shin-ah’s biggest weapon is her patience and diligence. She is a person who works hard to achieve her dreams and goals.

"Lee Shin-ah’s biggest strength is her patience and diligence. She’s a realistic person who suppresses her happiness for a while to achieve dreams and silently runs towards the future."

The newly released poster of the K-drama gives a glimpse of the show and displays the changes that Lee Shin-ah goes through as she learns about her illness.

Krystal Jung added that Lee Shin-ah is different from the other characters she has played before. Rather than being a charismatic secretary with girl crush charms, Lee Shin-ah is simple.

"The process of Lee Shin-ah’s change after finding out she has a terminal illness was impressive. Sometimes, she was honest with her feelings, but because of her kind and pure heart, she was more worried about Noh Go Jin than anyone else, and those scenes were enjoyable."

Krystal Jung added:

"Lee Shin-ah is more like the girl-next-door type with her loveable sides. Sometimes, she makes people laugh even though she’s not trying to be funny."

Krystal also spoke about the script for Crazy Love and stated that the storyline has a twist to it as both main characters face different circumstances that bring them together.

"The development of the unique plot of romance between a man who receives a death threat and a woman who receives news that she’s terminally ill was very interesting."

Krystal said that she couldn’t hold back her laughter on set while filming certain scenes as they were hilarious and fascinating. Together with the other leads and their dialog, the viewers are in for an amusing drama.

"It was hard to hold back my laughter on the set. I hope that viewers will laugh comfortably while watching Crazy Love. I would be thrilled if they remembered it as a drama that made them happy."

Crazy Love: Where to watch, plot, and more

Crazy Love revolves around the love story of Noh Go-jin (played by Kim Jae-wook), the CEO of GOTOP who is a mathematician at an institute. He suddenly starts receiving death threats and quickly pretends to have amnesia.

Meanwhile, Lee Shin-ah (played by Krystal Jung) is Go-jin’s introverted and quiet secretary, who doesn’t have much time to live. Later, she pretends to be the fiance of her boss, knowing he has amnesia, and the story unfolds with unexpected adventures and scenes.

The K-drama show is scheduled to premiere on KBS2 on March 7 and will air every Monday and Tuesday at 9.30 pm KST. As an iQiYi’s original, it will be available for streaming in selected regions.

