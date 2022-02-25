All of Us Are Dead’s Yoon Chan Young wants to do a “true love story” next

While Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead may or may not make a comeback with a second season, it has given enough traction to its lead cast’s careers that we will be seeing them soon in other amazing projects. One such actor is Yoon Chan-young, who plays the brave Cheong-san in the series.

In the drama, his character secretly harbors feelings for his friend, On-jo, and even manages to confess the same by the end of Season 1. But as Cheong-san seemingly sacrifices himself to save his friends, the fate of this love story is currently uncertain.

So now, Yoon Chan-young, who is busy signing new projects, wants to play a character who gets to indulge in a proper romance.

Chan-young is "curious" about love

In a chat with Dazed Korea (via Soompi), the actor shared that while he does have a love story in All of Us Are Dead, it doesn’t really pan out to be anything with a future. He said:

“To be honest, I’d like to do a love story, which I haven’t been able to fully do yet. My [love story in ‘All of Us Are Dead’] sort of came to fruition but also didn’t work out, and I became more and more curious about the emotion of love.”

The actor also believes that love is a powerful force and is the only thing that gives life purpose, saying:

“I think the power of love is immense. I don’t know if this is a foolish thought, but I’ve even had the thought: isn’t the whole purpose of living to love? I want to try doing a true love story next.”

The All of Us Are Dead star is still “dazed” by his fame

The zombie horror series has broken all viewership records across the globe, causing the cast's fame to spike.

Yoon Chan-young confessed that he still has a hard time believing it all, and shared how during a recent visit to the Seoul Express Bus Terminal, he was approached by fans of the show who wanted to take photos with him. He said:

“I’m still dazed, and I have a lot of different feelings about it.”

All of Us Are Dead Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

