Is Lee Cheong-san alive ? All of Us Are Dead season 2 theories explored

Drama viewers from across the globe can't stop wondering whether Lee Cheong-san from All of Us Are Dead is still alive. Fans continued to speculate that he's still alive despite being infected and dying in the explosion.

While the story covers the lives of various characters, high-school students Nam On-jo, Lee Cheong-san, Choi Nam-ra, Yoon Gwi-nam, Lee Na-yeon, and Lee Su-hyeok are the highlights.

Drama viewers witnessed many of their beloved characters' suffering, but the one that stuck was Lee Cheong-san's death. Netizens and fans remain in disbelief over his death.

meo🌟 @dattriy AOUAD SPOILER///

CHEONG-SAN BABY DON'T DIE YET PLEASE I'M BEGGING YOU STAY ALIVE AOUAD SPOILER///..........CHEONG-SAN BABY DON'T DIE YET PLEASE I'M BEGGING YOU STAY ALIVE

👾 ‎غنائي @sortofaprotest nope. cheong-san is still alive. i refuse to believe he is gone. they wouldn't do that! nope. cheong-san is still alive. i refuse to believe he is gone. they wouldn't do that!

i miss my egg sandwich 🔪 @krampuschai all of us are dead spoilers ?? idk if anyone cares //

so cheong-san is alive, right? he;s alive. he;s totally alive. right? please? all of us are dead spoilers ?? idk if anyone cares //.....so cheong-san is alive, right? he;s alive. he;s totally alive. right? please?

Many fan theories hint towards the fact that Lee Cheong-san is still alive.

Decoding netizen theories on Lee Cheong-san's survival

In an action-packed narrative about a virus that infects people and turns them into rabid human-eating zombies, Cheong-san proved his might time and again. Lee Cheong-san was one of the few characters who would physically confront and fight zombies head-on despite the risk of getting infected.

During the later episodes of the series, when all the surviving students found themselves on the ledge of a construction site, Cheong-san sacrificed himself while trying to protect the others. He was bitten by another zombie character, Gwi-nam. He stayed behind as the others escaped from the school.

Eventually, the South Korean military dropped a bomb on the school grounds to prevent further spread of the virus. Despite his chances of survival being slim, fans questioned whether he died or not.

Gorya is Gorya 💕 @klaushargrevez Nam-ra is fine yay!!! so that def means Cheong-san is fine as well. He used Gwi-nam as a shield so didn't get caught up in the explosion. S2 he is alive and reunites with On-jo Nam-ra is fine yay!!! so that def means Cheong-san is fine as well. He used Gwi-nam as a shield so didn't get caught up in the explosion. S2 he is alive and reunites with On-jo 🙏

finch - headache @FinchFreakshow i have a very strong theory on hambies and why i think gwi-nam and cheong-san are still alive i have a very strong theory on hambies and why i think gwi-nam and cheong-san are still alive 😤

A netizen shared their theory on how Cheong-san could have survived. They formed multiple interpretations from Choi Nam-ra's ending dialog. This netizen and a few others believe that Cheong-san not only survived the explosion but is a hambie, that is half-human, half-zombie, like Choi Nam-ra.

This netizen further explained that the virus manifested based on fear. Since Cheong-san declared that he was not scared, there is hope that the effects of the virus could be different for him. Those without fear become hambies, like Choi Nam-ra.

The video pointed out that during the explosion, his body could have been shielded by Gwi-nam's and other zombie bodies. The netizen suggested that when Choi Nam-ra indicated there are others like her, she could be suggesting that Cheong-san is one of them.

Another netizen shared an elaborate video that questioned Cheong-san's death. The video dug deep into the final moments when the remaining characters snuck back to the school and found Choi Nam-ra alive.

jo!! 🌷 @j1hyoungs

youtu.be/-iSQLwOcl38 GUYS WATCH THIS VIDEO ITS SO SMART??? it’s abt how people turn into hambies, some possible endings and an alternative ending. The creator also pointed out such a good point on why Cheong-San is alive GUYS WATCH THIS VIDEO ITS SO SMART??? it’s abt how people turn into hambies, some possible endings and an alternative ending. The creator also pointed out such a good point on why Cheong-San is aliveyoutu.be/-iSQLwOcl38

The netizen explored the meanings behind Choi Nam-ra's dialogs and the character's expressions. From this, the netizen speculated that Cheong-san could be alive.

The video pointed out how the director's cut for multiple scenes at the end of the episode was always a cliffhanger, but the next episode introduced a whole other plot point. With this analogy, the video highlighted that Cheong-san could have truly survived.

The video also explored the logic behind how an infected person turns into a hambie and how Choeng-san might be one as well.

The video ended with yet another explanation. In a later episode, On-jo asked Nam-ra to check whether anyone was alive at the construction site after Cheong-san was infected. With her new zombie power to pick up scent, Nam-ra declared that she could not smell anyone. The netizen wondered if Nam-ra could not smell anyone because Cheong-san died or if he had escaped and dissapered.

All these theories keep fans hopeful that Lee Cheong-san and Nam-ra will play an important role in season two.

