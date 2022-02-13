All of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan-young opens up about his first kiss being onscreen

Known for the bravery he displayed and his swoon-worthy romance, All of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan-young revealed he shared his first kiss on-screen with actress Park Ji-hu. In a recent interview, the rising star revealed that his intimate scene with actress Park Ji-hu was his first kiss. He shared,

Actually, it was my first kiss. It was my first kiss, so I filmed it several times.

Netizens and fans could not help but react to Yoon Chan-young's bashful response. They found the young actor's revelation adorable.

Another netizen shared a clip of the actor's reaction after seeing actress Cho Yi-hyun's intimate scene with actor Park Solomon.

Fans continue to ship Yoon Chan-young's character with his childhood sweetheart.

Netizens react to Yoon Chan-young and Park Ji-hu's onscreen romance

Yoon Chan-young played the role of Lee Cheong-san, an innocent, honest, and righteous student. At the beginning of the show, drama viewers could sense that he had feelings for his childhood friend, Nam On-jo, played by actress Park Ji-hu.

As the plot took a serious turn, drama viewers saw Cheong-san's affection grow for his childhood friend. As their love story bloomed in an otherwise tragic situation, fans and netizens saw the emotional complexities both characters faced.

Many continue to root for their unrequited love.

A few netizens expressed that they hope to see both characters reunite in the second season.

Recently, the cast of this popular hit show played the game Most LIkely To. Towards the end of this game, the interviewer asked the cast about Chan-young's character in the upcoming season.

The young actor provided a very candid response. He mentioned that he is unaware of the plans for Cheong-san in the next season. He hopes that if the character returns, he will reunite with his love interest and have a happy love story.

All the actors from this hit show continue to entertain audiences on and off-screen by providing drama viewers insights into the filming process. Netizens and fans have not lost faith, they're eager to see how the story will play out for all the characters.

Edited by Sabika