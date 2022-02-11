What is Choi Nam-ra's real name? All about Cho Yi-hyun who plays the class president in All of Us Are Dead

The latest Netflix show, All of Us Are Dead, provided audiences with iconic characters. Choi Nam-ra, played by actress Cho Yi-hyun, is one character that the internet cannot stop obsessing over. Apart from her onscreen romance with actor Park Solomon, netizens and fans are eager to learn more about the upcoming star.

Notable roles of actress Cho Yi-hyun

Making her debut in 2017 with KBS drama Witch at Court, the young actress has dabbled in a diverse set of roles throughout her career. Despite Choi Nam-ra being her most memorable role, Cho Yi-hyun has featured in a few popular k-dramas.

Her first notable role was as Jin Ji-won in School 2021. This slice-of-life drama portrayed the complex emotions and situations school students face. In this drama, her love interest was actor Kim Yo-han, he played the charismatic Gong Ki-joon. Netizens adored her character throughout the series.

aish @onewayticket23 Currently watching School 2021 and Cho Yi-Hyun brings it to life so much. Currently watching School 2021 and Cho Yi-Hyun brings it to life so much.

Dave Tran @Dav3_Tran #4 Drama 2022: School 2021. I like it a lot. Cho Yi-Hyun is my bias :) #4 Drama 2022: School 2021. I like it a lot. Cho Yi-Hyun is my bias :)

One netizen even highlighted the stark contrast between Jin Ji-won and Choi Nam-ra.

a〽️aL @amlrsydh Cho Yi-hyun’s characters in “School 2021” and “All of us are dead” is so different hsnsnsjxxjbs Cho Yi-hyun’s characters in “School 2021” and “All of us are dead” is so different hsnsnsjxxjbs https://t.co/fGHgYcZITB

The young actress was on another popular drama, Hospital Playlist. This drama follows the lives of five well-accomplished doctors who have been best friends since college. The young actress plays the role of a bubbly and cheerful third-year medical student.

Netizens loved the cute character she played.

☆ DOCTOR EUNJOO ☆ (SLOW) @zombiegfs what if I changed my fc to cho yi-hyun

I loved her in hospital playlist but I haven’t seen her in AOUAD yet // hypotheticallywhat if I changed my fc to cho yi-hyunI loved her in hospital playlist but I haven’t seen her in AOUAD yet // hypothetically 👀 what if I changed my fc to cho yi-hyun I loved her in hospital playlist but I haven’t seen her in AOUAD yet https://t.co/ny36fIhCYL

hwang cheonsa | semi ia @hwangcheonsa1 ok but Cho Yi-Hyun's filmography tho, from Hospital Playlist to School 2021 and now All of us are Dead, missmaam is on a roll ok but Cho Yi-Hyun's filmography tho, from Hospital Playlist to School 2021 and now All of us are Dead, missmaam is on a roll

A fan confessed that they re-watched the show solely for her character.

𝔈𝔩𝔩𝔢 ʕ•ε•ʔ @LowitAwnewe wanna rewatch hospital playlist because of Cho Yi-hyun wanna rewatch hospital playlist because of Cho Yi-hyun😬

In both these dramas, the actress played a bubbly, empathetic, and sweet character that audiences could relate to. The young actress showed her true acting prowess by playing the role of the cold and distant, Choi Nam-ra.

Cho Yi-hyun as genius class president, Choi Nam-ra

Netizens and fans can't get over Choi Nam-ra's character. For many fans, their first encounter with the young actress was through All of Us Are Dead. But, for a few netizens, it's the first time they've seen the young actress play such a distinct role.

Choi Nam-ra played the sound of reason all throughout the series. She countered every situation with logic and was always aware of how her classmates viewed her. She's an intelligent character who displayed emotional intelligence through her friendships with other characters and her blooming love with Lee Su-hyeok.

╰ 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐙 𝐍𝐀𝐌-𝐑𝐀 。 @N0BITES ⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀

this is a portrayal of choi nam-ra from

netflix's all of us are dead. in no way

affiliated with cho yi-hyun. spoilers

and triggering themes will be ahead,

so please take caution.

⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀this is a portrayal of choi nam-ra fromnetflix's all of us are dead. in no way affiliated with cho yi-hyun. spoilersand triggering themes will be ahead,so please take caution.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Shauna Mc @Shauna_McD7 How I want to walk through my issues in life…like Cho Yi-hyun in All of us are dead How I want to walk through my issues in life…like Cho Yi-hyun in All of us are dead 🎧 https://t.co/RyBgVfdWyn

Also Read Article Continues below

Netizens and fans are overjoyed to see Cho Yi-hyun doing so well and hope to her in various other upcoming projects.

Edited by Sabika