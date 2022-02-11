What is Choi Nam-ra's real name? All about Cho Yi-hyun who plays the class president in All of Us Are Dead

The latest Netflix show, All of Us Are Dead, provided audiences with iconic characters. Choi Nam-ra, played by actress Cho Yi-hyun, is one character that the internet cannot stop obsessing over. Apart from her onscreen romance with actor Park Solomon, netizens and fans are eager to learn more about the upcoming star.
Notable roles of actress Cho Yi-hyun
Making her debut in 2017 with KBS drama Witch at Court, the young actress has dabbled in a diverse set of roles throughout her career. Despite Choi Nam-ra being her most memorable role, Cho Yi-hyun has featured in a few popular k-dramas.
Her first notable role was as Jin Ji-won in School 2021. This slice-of-life drama portrayed the complex emotions and situations school students face. In this drama, her love interest was actor Kim Yo-han, he played the charismatic Gong Ki-joon. Netizens adored her character throughout the series.
One netizen even highlighted the stark contrast between Jin Ji-won and Choi Nam-ra.
The young actress was on another popular drama, Hospital Playlist. This drama follows the lives of five well-accomplished doctors who have been best friends since college. The young actress plays the role of a bubbly and cheerful third-year medical student.
Netizens loved the cute character she played.
A fan confessed that they re-watched the show solely for her character.
In both these dramas, the actress played a bubbly, empathetic, and sweet character that audiences could relate to. The young actress showed her true acting prowess by playing the role of the cold and distant, Choi Nam-ra.
Cho Yi-hyun as genius class president, Choi Nam-ra
Netizens and fans can't get over Choi Nam-ra's character. For many fans, their first encounter with the young actress was through All of Us Are Dead. But, for a few netizens, it's the first time they've seen the young actress play such a distinct role.
Choi Nam-ra played the sound of reason all throughout the series. She countered every situation with logic and was always aware of how her classmates viewed her. She's an intelligent character who displayed emotional intelligence through her friendships with other characters and her blooming love with Lee Su-hyeok.
Netizens and fans are overjoyed to see Cho Yi-hyun doing so well and hope to her in various other upcoming projects.