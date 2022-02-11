ITZY's Ryujin praises All of Us are Dead actress Choi Yi-hyun for her stunning visuals

K-drama star Choi Yi-hyun has amassed plenty of attention for her role as Choi Nam-ra in the Netflix series All of Us are Dead. The young actress has not only impressed netizens with her amazing acting skills, but ITZY’s Ryujin also complimented her for amazing visuals.

Additionally, Choi recently achieved millions of new followers on her official Instagram handle as fans continue to grow. The actress has 2.1 million followers and routinely stuns netizens with her work.

"She's so pretty": ITZY's Rhyujin compliments Choi Yi-hyun

All of Us are Dead continues to top Netflix’s list of television shows. The series is a classic zombie outbreak story which takes place at a Korean high school. The nail-biting series narrates how a deadly virus suddenly spreads and infects the students, who become gargling zombies and threaten the lives of others.

With its insane popularity, several actors in the show have risen to fame, one of them being Choi Yi-hyun. The actress plays the role of Choi Nam-ra, who is a clever student and is chosen as class president. As the series unfolds, it shows the character’s development which has led to not only fans, but even other Korean celebrities to commend Choi for her acting skills.

During a live broadcast, ITZY member Ryujin complimented Choi for her beautiful visuals. The K-pop idol was heard praising the actress and said:

"Cho Yi-hyun, she’s so pretty."

Ryujin also stated that Choi’s character, Choi Nam-ra, was her favorite among the cast. The K-pop idol further stated that she spotted Choi in a shop and was able to meet her. Ryujin said:

"I saw her several times because we went to the same shop and she is very cute and beautiful."

⭐ @bunnynayeonnnnn Ryujin mentioned yihyun as her favorite character in the series all of us are dead. Btw, Cho Yihyun also known as Choi Namra in All Of Us Are Dead was under JYP Actors before moving to Artist Company !! 🤩 Ryujin mentioned yihyun as her favorite character in the series all of us are dead. Btw, Cho Yihyun also known as Choi Namra in All Of Us Are Dead was under JYP Actors before moving to Artist Company !! 🤩 https://t.co/hikx86dA2P

Finally, the singer ended her interaction by expressing that she’s a massive Choi Yi-hyun supporter.

"I'm a fan."

Soon enough, fans of the idol took to the Twitterverse to hype everything she said about Choi Yi-hyun. They stated that Ryujin has "superior taste" in terms of choosing the best actor.

sohee love bot 🦋 namhyeok @kdramaluvrr namra coolest character it’s true my main slayer ofc we all know ryujin have superior tastenamra coolest character it’s true my main slayer ofc we all know ryujin have superior taste 😌 namra coolest character it’s true my main slayer https://t.co/RfR5GrAY5v

DANIEL DRAMA DEBUT🍑 @inyourbeat_



she also mentioned that she’ve meet yihyun irl and she said that yihyun always pretty and cute

Ryujin talk about how cool namra isshe also mentioned that she’ve meet yihyun irl and she said that yihyun always pretty and cute Ryujin talk about how cool namra is😳she also mentioned that she’ve meet yihyun irl and she said that yihyun always pretty and cute😭 https://t.co/vDFp5Rb6nB

amalia @ktlryu ryujin likes namra I SEE YOU HAVE TASTE !! ryujin likes namra I SEE YOU HAVE TASTE !!

ً @midzyee Ryujin said her favorite all of us are dead character is nam-ra omg same omg she also added she is a fan Ryujin said her favorite all of us are dead character is nam-ra omg same omg she also added she is a fan https://t.co/OXNJj4yctX

karina fans ph @rschewy ryujin namra supporter shes so real ryujin namra supporter shes so real

xue @diorhwangs ryujin is a namra enthusiast always knew i could trust her ryujin is a namra enthusiast always knew i could trust her

mae ✿ @dearonestar earlier its soobin and now ryujin, we are all whipped for namra AS WE SHOULD <3 earlier its soobin and now ryujin, we are all whipped for namra AS WE SHOULD <3

🗯️ @LJYC0RE ryujin's fav is namra omg YES SHES SO COOL ryujin's fav is namra omg YES SHES SO COOL

Latest updates on ITZY

On January 27, 2022, The Pokémon Company revealed via its official Facebook page that they were collaborating with K-pop girl group ITZY to promote their new game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The iconic gaming company released their first advertisement in which the girls can be seen playing the video game. ITZY's hit single Wannabe was chosen as the official tie-up song and can be heard in the background of the commercial.

Notably, this tie-up is only the "first part" of the collaboration, which means that the partnership is expected to continue in the future. More details will be provided soon by the game developer.

