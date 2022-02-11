ITZY's Ryujin praises All of Us are Dead actress Choi Yi-hyun for her stunning visuals

K-drama star Choi Yi-hyun has amassed plenty of attention for her role as Choi Nam-ra in the Netflix series All of Us are Dead. The young actress has not only impressed netizens with her amazing acting skills, but ITZY’s Ryujin also complimented her for amazing visuals.
Additionally, Choi recently achieved millions of new followers on her official Instagram handle as fans continue to grow. The actress has 2.1 million followers and routinely stuns netizens with her work.
"She's so pretty": ITZY's Rhyujin compliments Choi Yi-hyun
All of Us are Dead continues to top Netflix’s list of television shows. The series is a classic zombie outbreak story which takes place at a Korean high school. The nail-biting series narrates how a deadly virus suddenly spreads and infects the students, who become gargling zombies and threaten the lives of others.
With its insane popularity, several actors in the show have risen to fame, one of them being Choi Yi-hyun. The actress plays the role of Choi Nam-ra, who is a clever student and is chosen as class president. As the series unfolds, it shows the character’s development which has led to not only fans, but even other Korean celebrities to commend Choi for her acting skills.
During a live broadcast, ITZY member Ryujin complimented Choi for her beautiful visuals. The K-pop idol was heard praising the actress and said:
"Cho Yi-hyun, she’s so pretty."
Ryujin also stated that Choi’s character, Choi Nam-ra, was her favorite among the cast. The K-pop idol further stated that she spotted Choi in a shop and was able to meet her. Ryujin said:
"I saw her several times because we went to the same shop and she is very cute and beautiful."
Finally, the singer ended her interaction by expressing that she’s a massive Choi Yi-hyun supporter.
"I'm a fan."
Soon enough, fans of the idol took to the Twitterverse to hype everything she said about Choi Yi-hyun. They stated that Ryujin has "superior taste" in terms of choosing the best actor.
Latest updates on ITZY
On January 27, 2022, The Pokémon Company revealed via its official Facebook page that they were collaborating with K-pop girl group ITZY to promote their new game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
The iconic gaming company released their first advertisement in which the girls can be seen playing the video game. ITZY's hit single Wannabe was chosen as the official tie-up song and can be heard in the background of the commercial.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Notably, this tie-up is only the "first part" of the collaboration, which means that the partnership is expected to continue in the future. More details will be provided soon by the game developer.