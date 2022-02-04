ITZY, Brave Girls, Kep1er, and VIVIZ to possibly feature in Queendom 2

According to industry insiders, the production staff of Mnet's 'Queendom 2' were in talks with renowned K-pop groups like ITZY, Brave Girls, VIVIZ, and Kep1er to feature on the show. Though the lineup is still being chalked out, representatives of the show have approached numerous groups to compete in its second season.
Mnet's new girl group competition show is gearing up for its premier date. The survival show is known for its glamorous stage set-ups and eye-popping performances by various K-pop groups in the music industry.
Previously, Queendom Season 1 saw an array of brilliant performances by MAMAMOO, AOA, Oh My Girl, Park Bom, Lovelyz, and (G)I-DLE. The groups had the liberty to experiment with different stage set-ups, and were allowed to use multiple props to take their performances to the next level.
Mnet's 'Queendom 2' lineup and more
On February 4, 2022, industry insiders revealed that popular K-pop girl groups were approached by Mnet's representatives to feature on the second season of its upcoming survival show. Among those in talks were Brave Girls, Kep1er, ITZY, and VIVIZ, who are some of the big leagues in the K-pop world.
Representatives for the new girl group competition show confirmed that they indeed approached various K-pop groups in the industry, however, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Mnet issued the following response regarding the aforementioned reports:
"It's true that we have contacted many girl groups; however, nothing is currently confirmed."
While the appearance of various K-pop girl groups is much-awaited, Mnet revealed that it is in its final stages of negotiating various details in order to finalize the show's lineup.
Fans of the show expressed their enthusiasm by predicting possible lineups, while others were concerned and stated that smaller K-pop groups should be recognized and included in the lineup of Queendom 2.
Mnet's 'Queendom 2' premiere date and host
Mnet's highly-anticipated female idol performance competition show, Queendom 2, is set to premiere on March 31, 2022 at 9:30 PM KST. The show will offer female K-pop groups a chance to showcase their outstanding, jaw-dropping performances and vocal skills to fans around the world.
The show also announced Girls' Generations' Taeyeon as the new and only host of the second season of competition show. The K-pop artist was approached to be the sequel's MC as her extensive experience in the music industry fit right.
She debuted as a member of Girls' Generation in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling group's in South Korea, and one of the most popular K-pop groups worldwide.