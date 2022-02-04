ITZY, Brave Girls, Kep1er, and VIVIZ to possibly feature in Queendom 2

According to industry insiders, the production staff of Mnet's 'Queendom 2' were in talks with renowned K-pop groups like ITZY, Brave Girls, VIVIZ, and Kep1er to feature on the show. Though the lineup is still being chalked out, representatives of the show have approached numerous groups to compete in its second season.

Mnet's new girl group competition show is gearing up for its premier date. The survival show is known for its glamorous stage set-ups and eye-popping performances by various K-pop groups in the music industry.

Previously, Queendom Season 1 saw an array of brilliant performances by MAMAMOO, AOA, Oh My Girl, Park Bom, Lovelyz, and (G)I-DLE. The groups had the liberty to experiment with different stage set-ups, and were allowed to use multiple props to take their performances to the next level.

Mnet's 'Queendom 2' lineup and more

On February 4, 2022, industry insiders revealed that popular K-pop girl groups were approached by Mnet's representatives to feature on the second season of its upcoming survival show. Among those in talks were Brave Girls, Kep1er, ITZY, and VIVIZ, who are some of the big leagues in the K-pop world.

Representatives for the new girl group competition show confirmed that they indeed approached various K-pop groups in the industry, however, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Mnet issued the following response regarding the aforementioned reports:

"It's true that we have contacted many girl groups; however, nothing is currently confirmed."

While the appearance of various K-pop girl groups is much-awaited, Mnet revealed that it is in its final stages of negotiating various details in order to finalize the show's lineup.

Fans of the show expressed their enthusiasm by predicting possible lineups, while others were concerned and stated that smaller K-pop groups should be recognized and included in the lineup of Queendom 2.

Mi @bukitnoodle My prediction for Queendom 2's line-up.



WJSN, Brave Girls, Fromis_9, Weki Meki, Dreamcatcher and LOONA.



Give these talented women to show their talents! My prediction for Queendom 2's line-up. WJSN, Brave Girls, Fromis_9, Weki Meki, Dreamcatcher and LOONA. Give these talented women to show their talents! https://t.co/t0W3LbJRD0

groozilla♡ @shygwsn you don’t know how bad I want gwsn to be in queendom 2 you don’t know how bad I want gwsn to be in queendom 2😩https://t.co/deAorQ0MxY

yumnem @swt_twt @soompi VIVIZ would be interesting, I don’t think KEP1ER or itzy would join because they’re already very popular. Brave Girls will for sure join.. I’m hoping for LOONA and Dreamcatcher @soompi VIVIZ would be interesting, I don’t think KEP1ER or itzy would join because they’re already very popular. Brave Girls will for sure join.. I’m hoping for LOONA and Dreamcatcher

‘ @jensexcc @soompi my girls itzy doesn’t need this show tho! they are too popular na and then kep1er? they just debuted right? can mnet choose those underrated ggs? I want to see their potential caz idk them that much and i think this is the best exposure for them! @soompi my girls itzy doesn’t need this show tho! they are too popular na and then kep1er? they just debuted right? can mnet choose those underrated ggs? I want to see their potential caz idk them that much and i think this is the best exposure for them!

💙서북현 오빠, 영원한 사랑해요💙 @_gioiadeasis @soompi They aren't in any way needing promotion for Queendom. Even Brave Girls doesn't need that given their massive blowup last year, so does Kep1er and ITZY/VIVIZ. Give that platform to groups that have weak domestic fanbases like Dreamcatcher or nugu groups like DIA. @soompi They aren't in any way needing promotion for Queendom. Even Brave Girls doesn't need that given their massive blowup last year, so does Kep1er and ITZY/VIVIZ. Give that platform to groups that have weak domestic fanbases like Dreamcatcher or nugu groups like DIA.

Mnet's 'Queendom 2' premiere date and host

Mnet's highly-anticipated female idol performance competition show, Queendom 2, is set to premiere on March 31, 2022 at 9:30 PM KST. The show will offer female K-pop groups a chance to showcase their outstanding, jaw-dropping performances and vocal skills to fans around the world.

The show also announced Girls' Generations' Taeyeon as the new and only host of the second season of competition show. The K-pop artist was approached to be the sequel's MC as her extensive experience in the music industry fit right.

She debuted as a member of Girls' Generation in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling group's in South Korea, and one of the most popular K-pop groups worldwide.

