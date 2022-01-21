I-LAND S2, Queendom 2 and more: Mnet’s 2022 reality show official lineup

Mnet has released its official lineup for reality and competition shows for 2022. Five of the seven new shows will be returning with a new season and a new angle. These include the female version of idol survival show I-LAND, female dance competition Street Woman Fighter and rap competition Show Me The Money.

Mnet has solidified its position as the go-to K-pop content channel with various reality and variety shows since its inception in 1995. It has become a synonym for star discovery with its multiple audition and survival programs bringing the best talent forward.

As per the official lineup, below are the seven shows finalized for release in 2022.

1) I-LAND season 2

I-LAND is a boy group survival show created by BELIFT LAB, a joint venture between HYBE Corporation and CJ E&M. The first season saw incredible global success and debuted with the seven-member group ENHYPEN. The rookie boy group achieved one million sales before hitting its one-year anniversary, showcasing its immense global reach and popularity.

Riding on success, Mnet will be releasing I-LAND season 2, the female equivalent of the first season. It will be home to BELIFT LAB’s first girl group.

2) Queendom 2

AKB48 is rumored to send a 7-member unit to participate in Queendom Season 2. This unit will act as AKB48's formal debut in korea, following their Produce48 stint 3 years ago.

The ultimate entertainment package Queendom 2 is scheduled for a 2022 release. Mnet released Queendom, a grand competition show involving six girl groups, in 2019. It then introduced a male version, Kingdom.

Following the fantastic success of Kingdom: Legendary War, the broadcasting network will be releasing a sequel to the original as well. While the official group lineup hasn’t been released, fans have already started predicting.

3) Street Man Fighter

The first of its kind, Mnet released Street Woman Fighter, an all-female dance crew competition show. The series introduced the real choreographers behind K-pop idols’ iconic dance moves on a global platform, representing K-dance on an incredible global scale.

Street Man Fighter is its male counterpart and will see the male dance crews battle it out for the trophy in front of the nation. The success of SWF also enabled the company to introduce the teenage version, titled Street Dance Girls Fighter, which raked in similar success, opening the landscape of K-dance.

4) Show Me The Money 11

The first show to focus on hip-hop and rap in South Korea was Mnet’s Show Me The Money, released in 2012. Since its inception, the rap competition has grown extensively in its reach and popularity, offering a bigger, wider platform for up-and-coming talent. SMTM will be back with season 11 in 2022.

5) TMI SHOW

Fan-favorite TMI NEWS, rebranded as TMI SHOW, will also be making its official return in 2022. The program offers a detailed TMI (Too Much Information) chart directly from celebrities. Questions regarding the stars are gathered from social media and the answers are released on the show. TMI SHOW will air on February 9 at 8.00pm KST.

6) I Can See Your Voice 9





YEAWON ON I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE 2017

The Korean version of the popular I Can See Your Voice season 9 will be released on Mnet this year. The format for the show is fun as a panel of celebrity guests has to guess skilled vocalists from a group of bad singers without hearing any of them sing.

After three rounds of elimination, the last standing contestant has to sing on the “Stage of truth,” which determines whether the panel was right or wrong.

Season 9 will broadcast simultaneously on Mnet and tvN every Saturday at 10:40 PM, January 29 onwards.

7) ARTISTOCK GAME (working title)

This new global music survival show aims to become a “playground for hip artists.” The series is the brainchild of SMTM’s production staff and Park Won-woo, the creator of King of Masked Singer.

In addition to the ones above, Boys Planet 2022, a male equivalent to Girls Planet 999, was also announced for a 2022 release in November last year.

