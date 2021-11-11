ENHYPEN deemed "Million-sellers" before completing one year since their debut

In an incredible feat, ENHYPEN, a rookie K-pop group under Belift Lab, has sold more than one million copies of their latest album.

The massive achievement was achieved before the group even hit its first anniversary since its debut on November 30, 2020. In honor of the K-pop idols, fans are trending "#DimensionDilemma_1Million" all across social media platforms.

ENHYPEN sells more than one million copies of Dimension: Dilemma

After the recent Gaon Album Chart refresh, it was revealed that rookie group ENHYPEN sold around 1.139 million copies of their latest album Dimension: Dilemma.

This was achieved before their one-year anniversary which would be on November 30, 2021. With this achievement, the group is now eligible for the "Million Certification" from Gaon. Reportedly, they are the first fourth-generation K-pop group to achieve this feat.

In celebration of the huge accomplishment, fans of the K-pop group, Engenes, are trending "#DimensionDilemma_1Million."

Dimension: Dilemma is the group's first full-length album. It was released on October 12, 2021. The title track of the song is Tamed-Dashed, which currently has just over 20 million views on YouTube.

Six days after the pre-orders for Dimension: Dilemma were opened, it was said to have passed 600k orders and soon after, 910k. The day it was released, Hanteo charts declared that it sold 501k copies.

ENHYPEN was formed through the K-pop idol survival show, I-Land. The group is managed by Belift Lab, formed by both HYBE Corporation and CJ ENM. HYBE Corporation was established by Bang Sihyuk, the founder of Big Hit Music which manages BTS and Tomorrow X Together.

ENHYPEN has gone through several controversies in the past, including accusations against one of its members for allegedly being racist after they were caught using a racial slur.

A few months ago, several members of the K-pop group tested positive for COVID-19, worrying many. However, since then, they have fully recovered. HYBE Corporation announced that the group will have their own webtoon titled Dark Moon coming out soon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi