ENHYPEN’s 'DIMENSION : DILEMMA' has ENGENEs working on theories already

ENHYPEN's upcoming comeback's details have finally been revealed. Belift Lab released a video titled ENHYPEN (엔하이픈) DIMENSION : DILEMMA 'Intro: Whiteout' on September 17 KST. The video has carefully woven words forming a narrative, and it has already piqued the interest of their fandom, ENGENEs.
After the intro release, the company took to Weverse to announce the album release and pre-order details, confirming the title of ENHYPEN's first studio album to be DIMENSION : DILEMMA. It now has ENGENEs working on theories, connecting previous album storylines to this one, as they believe an entire new dimension has now opened.
ENHYPEN's release 'DIMENSION : DILEMMA' Intro: Whiteout while ENGENEs gear up
Just like their HYBE labelmates BTS and TXT, ENHYPEN also has a whole story timeline dedicated to their universe. These stories are complicated, and a lot of hidden easter eggs are carefully placed into the band's content.
On September 17, Belift Lab released the Intro: Whiteout video and details on the studio album. The pre-orders for DIMENSION : DILEMMA will start from September 17, although no details of the album's contents or cover have yet been released.
The video vaguely outlines a treasure, and a fight with either a monster or a tornado, with montages of different things such as coins, dollar notes, beaches, skies and more. The music is upbeat and cheery, with an inspirational undertone.
"Whatever we choose, we've got to run."
Watch the cinematic Intro: Whiteout video below:
Now that ENHYPEN's highly-anticipated comeback details have been revealed, ENGENEs are going berserk. It was only today that the news of members having fully recovered from COVID-19 was announed, and the comeback date has been pushed.
However, while fans hope the members get ample time to heal and get their energy back up, they're high at work trying to figure out where DIMENSION : DILEMMA fits into the storyline and the new era that the group has created.
Meanwhile, some fans are gearing up - whether it's saving up for orders, creating comeback goals, or collecting votes. Others are hyping up the comeback and getting excited, as the group has even teased a TXT member's participation on the album.
While no official look for DIMENSION : DILEMMA has been released, a photo of the album's design is doing the rounds on Twitter. For now, it's receiving mixed reviews and some fans are even asking others to stop sharing it. Readers can check it out below:
ENHYPEN will release their first studio album, DIMENSION : DILEMMA on 12 October 2021.