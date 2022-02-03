Netizens show love to actress Choi Yi-Hyun from All of Us are Dead

Actress Choi Yi-Hyun continues to receive an on-pour of love and support from fans across the globe. Since the release of the most awaited Netflix series, All of Us are Dead, many cast members have received attention from across the globe. One character who stands out is Choi Nam-Ra, played by actress Choi Yi-Hyun.

Choi Yi-Hyun played the role of a very pragmatic yet distant school girl, Choi Nam-Ra. Introduced as a genius, class president, and a socially ostracized girl, she focused on studies. Throughout the series, audiences watched her true personality develop. It led netizens and fans to wonder about the actress behind the character.

The young actress recently achieved millions of new followers on her Instagram profile and this number continues to grow. She currently has 2.1 million followers.

Netizens react to rising star Choi Yi-Hyun

Though people recognize her as Choi Nam-Ra, the young actress has also appeared in popular dramas like School 2021 and Hospital Playlist. She made her debut in 2017 and even won a KBS Best Couple Award, for School 2021.

Netizens praised her versatile acting skills as she played contrasting characters in various K-dramas.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions praising the actress:

Netizens and fans can't get over her visual pairing with her love interest from All of Us are Dead, actor Park Solomon. They praise the two actors for the amazing work they have accomplished.

Another netizen hopes to see the young actress alongside another co-star, Yoon Chan-Young, who played Lee Cheong-san in the show.

But infinite love continues to pour in for the rising star for doing justice to Choi Nam-Ra's character.

All of Us Are Dead continues to dominate worldwide

All of us are Dead continues to rank number one amongst Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Series, but it does not end there. Social media continues to be flooded with support and excitement for the show and its characters.

Fans and netizens continue to speculate whether the show will have another season. They also believe that Choi Nam-Ra's character will play an integral role in taking the plot ahead. They are excited to see what the young actress and other cast members have in store for them.

