All of Us Are Dead ending explained: Can we expect a Season 2 after what happened at Hyosan?

One man’s need in All of Us Are Dead to make his son the best version of a human — someone not bullied by his schoolmates but who stands up to them — is what leads to a zombie outbreak. Numerous students manage to save themselves and their friends from becoming zombies and experience an onslaught of emotions. Many do not make it, and the few who do, lose their loved ones.

The story is set in Hyosan, and ground zero of a deadly virus outbreak is the Hyosan High School. The man in question, Lee Byeong-chan (Kim Byeong-cheol), is a science teacher in this high school.

He is a former scientist who used to work for a pharmaceutical company before the school hired him. Byeon-chan has the expertise to research and create virus strands.

To understand the ending of the zombie apocalypse show All of Us Are Dead, it is essential to comprehend the events that lead to said ending. Especially to understand if there is a possibility of a Season 2, it is important to know how Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun) became the mutated version of a zombie that she is.

Rats do not always get hunted by cats. There are times when it attacks the latter and even harms the felines, and this happens when the primal survival instinct within the animal kicks in. Byeong-chan uses a sample DNA from this rat to develop the virus, which causes the dangerous outbreak in Hyosan.

In the K-Drama, he believes that this survival instinct will help his son survive the bullies. Instead, his son turns into a monster.

How did the outbreak begin in All of Us Are Dead?

A lab rat that Byeong-chan uses for his research, injected with the virus, is housed in a glass box in the school lab. It struggles to escape, and one of the students on cleaning duty gets curious upon hearing the noise.

The white rat, which looks adorable, bites this student, transforming her into a monster and becoming case 1.

Initially, Byeong-chan tries to keep the student in quarantine on the school premises. However, she escapes, walking zombie-like into her classroom and shocking the students and teacher. Since they aren’t aware of the virus or its aftereffects, her friends and the teacher try to help her.

They take her to the school clinic, and here, the doctor tries to sedate her. In the ensuing struggle, the students bite the doctor. However, because there is no visible transformation in the first few minutes, this student ends up in the hospital.

Here, she bites more people and infects them with the virus. The outbreak slowly spreads throughout the city and the school. As a result, before the proper authorities can step in, the entire city swarms with zombies.

However, All of Us Are Dead centers on ground zero — Hyosan High School — and a group of students who do their best to survive in this unforeseen situation. The doctor bites students, who then bite other students, leaving just a handful of survivors.

Appearance of a new virus variant in All of Us Are Dead

Few students who survive the initial onslaught do their best to ensure that they do not get bitten. Even as the audience begins to root for their favorite characters to survive this apocalyptic situation, every minute brings with it a surprise death.

At one point, it becomes clear that All of Us Are Dead will not pander to the viewers’ interest.

Each student experiences loss and confusion that influences their actions. Not everyone is sane. So when the soldiers who were supposed to rescue them end up abandoning them, chaos ensues.

The army decides to give up on these students in All of Us Are Dead because they believe they could be infected with a new virus variant.

Unlike the first one, this variant doesn’t instantly transform the victim into a mindless zombie in this K-Drama. They are sane, and their mind is sound. They can recognize their friends and enemies and have super strength.

Instead, they have to fight to keep themselves in check constantly. They feel extreme pangs of hunger, and if not for a strong will and conscious effort, they will be no different from the other mindless zombies.

The only thing that can feed their hunger is human blood and human parts: intestines, eyeballs, and whatnot.

So when one of the students in the survivor group — Nam-ra — ends up becoming a half-zombie, the audience would expect her to leave the group or be thrown out. Instead, she becomes a force that helps her friends survive.

Is there a happy ending in All of Us Are Dead?

The series ends relatively positively, but not all the survivors make it to the end. They lose their family, friends, and even the ones they love.

This is no different from war, and everything that a survivor experiences is portrayed in All of Us Are Dead. Yet, a small number of students from the original group of survivors make it to the quarantine center built by the government.

It takes the government three months to confirm that all of them are indeed not infected. There are curfews in place, and security measures are taken to ensure that another outbreak doesn’t occur.

There are victims in All of Us Are Dead infected with the mutated version of the virus. The one to help them happens to be none other than Nam-ra, who makes it until the end with the help of her friends in All of Us Are Dead.

When the dust settles, her friends in the quarantine camp notice her signal to regroup and accept it. This is what hints at a possibility for Season 2.

Season 2 could center on the mutants of All of Us Are Dead

This acceptance leads to a meeting with Nam-ra. At the end of All of Us Are Dead, she reveals that there are others like her, victims who are now mutants. She wants to stay back in Hyosan and help them find their path, just as her friends had been helping her find hers.

So if All of Us Are Dead does get a Season 2 renewal, it is highly possible that it centers on these mutants and their leader Nam-ra. Her experience surviving a massacre in her school will help in her endeavor.

Also Read Article Continues below

Her friends, who are sure to have remnants of guilt or regret over not ensuring the safety of their loved ones, may also work with her and help create a world where these mutants and humans could co-exist.

Edited by Ravi Iyer