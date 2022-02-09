Netflix show Murderville trends over similarities to 'Run BTS' and 'Busted!'

Netflix's new comedy show Murderville was released on January 3, 2022, and it has been the talk of the town for its fresh storyline and hilarious dialog. As stated by fans, this top-notch crime-comedy series will glue viewers to their screens with its fun mix of clues and escape rooms.

The show has been a topic of discussion as netizens have found various similarities to other television shows, particularly Korean shows. Nevertheless, Murderville is an unscripted show where legendary guest stars appear and take on different roles for solving crimes.

Netflix's quirky and offbeat show Murderville

On January 3, 2022, Netflix released several posters and trailers for a new television show, Murderville. According to Google reviews, the show works well among viewers with a 94% rating.

The show has various plots which keep viewers engrossed. But that's not all. Netizens are tuning in to watch the show for its unscripted comedy and guest star appearances.

Netflix uploaded a post on Twitter informing viewers about Murderville. It posted a few pictures of different scenes with a caption introducing the show's storyline.

Soon enough, netizens began tweeting and replying to the post. They expressed their excitement and suggested various celebrities who could star in future episodes of the show.

Some fans were quick to spot certain similarities between Murderville and other popular Korean and Chinese shows like Run BTS!, Busted!, and Who's The Murderer?.

JinHit Trainee @093FM @netflix This is basically the plot of every run bts spy episode ever @netflix This is basically the plot of every run bts spy episode ever

sanz⁷ ia @JIHOPEPHILE @netflix This is literally run bts but on Netflix omg @netflix This is literally run bts but on Netflix omg

BTS has some mystery-themed episodes in which the seven members improvise throughout the show as they attempt to find out “whodunit”.

Likewise, other K-pop idol groups’ variety shows have been pointed out. Another mention was SEVENTEEN's web series Going Seventeen.

𓃹 @capri_sung Netflix @netflix Welcome to Murderville, a new series starring Will Arnett as a detective who, in every episode, has to solve a murder with a new celebrity guest star as his partner.



The catch is: the guest star is never given a script so they have to improvise their way through the case! Welcome to Murderville, a new series starring Will Arnett as a detective who, in every episode, has to solve a murder with a new celebrity guest star as his partner. The catch is: the guest star is never given a script so they have to improvise their way through the case! https://t.co/B3ceg1ZREI Isn’t this an going seventeen episode ? twitter.com/netflix/status… Isn’t this an going seventeen episode ? twitter.com/netflix/status… https://t.co/TwYDbvD85s

Busted! is more of a "Keystone Cop" than a "Sherlock Holmes" series. It narrates a team of Korean entertainers who conjoin with some of the biggest stars in K-drama to solve various mysteries.

Each episode sees the detectives solving a case with brief appearances by famous Korean actors and comics. Still, it's all part of a comprehensive plot that unfolds throughout the series.

Murderville: Storyline, cast, and more

Murderville, starring Will Arnett as Detective Terry Seattle, is an American, unscripted mystery comedy series in which Arnett and various celebrities try to uncover and solve murder cases. Furthermore, the series is based on the BBC Three television series Murder in Successville.

As of now, Arnett is the only fixed cast member. The characters in the show are sprung with awkward and hilarious situations and must solve the case using the evidence they have obtained.

The show includes Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, Lilan Bowden as medical examiner Amber Kang, and Phillip Smithey as Detective Darren “Daz” Phillips.

Till now, guest stars such as Korean American comedian Ken Jeong, Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy, TV host and comedian Conan O’Brien, and Pakistani American actor Kumail Nanjiani have appeared on the show’s episodes.

