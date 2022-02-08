Will there be a season 2 of All of us are Dead? Director Lee Jae-kyoo shares his plans

Note: All of Us are Dead spoilers ahead

Netflix's latest K-drama series All of Us are Dead has sent ripples across the internet. For those who love streaming horror and heart-racing series filled with blood and gore, this show ticks all the boxes.

When it comes to zombie thrillers, it's usually adults fighting off against the living-dead, but director Lee Jae-kyoo puts a spin on the story as it follows a group of students at a high school who battle to save their lives in this zombie apocalypse narrative.

After amassing plenty of fame and attention, the zombie series topped Netflix's list of television shows worldwide. With this, director Lee Jae-kyoo has revealed plans for season 2 of the popular series.

The new Netflix K-drama series, All of Us are Dead, has been trending since it premiered on January 28, 2022. The bloodthirsty Korean zombie drama has received positive feedback from viewers and netizens are wanting more episodes to stream.

As soon as the series topped Netflix's list of shows, director Lee shared a few of his future plans for the series. He stated:

"If season 1 continues to be popular in the long run, I think it will be the foothold for the second season. I personally want to make a season 2 but there is nothing solid or confirmed officially."

On January 7, 2022, director Lee Jae-kyoo had an online interview with media outlet Wikitree. In his interview, Lee shared ideas and details that he would like to incorporate in season 2 of the coming-of-age horror series. He explained:

"If season 1 showed a comparison and contrast in how adults and students survive the zombie apocalypse, I want to show the comparison between the surviving human group and the zombie group in season 2."

After streaming the eleventh episode of season 1, fans were heartbroken and disappointed to see the lead male character, Lee Cheong-san, fall to his death. The episode shows Cheong-san being bitten by Gwi-Nam, who is neither a zombie nor a human. In order to save others from a looming zombie doom, he rushes into the construction building to give others time to escape.

In relation to episode 11, Lee Jae-kyoo explained:

"If Cheong-san were to come alive, I think there will be viewers who won't be able to accept that but also there are going to be fans who are happy about it. We have a definite plan, but it's difficult to share it here, now."

He further added:

"I do have a vague picture that I drew out imagining what would happen if all the other actors, including Cheong-san, were to appear in Season 2. I definitely want to add more plot twists than season 1."

Lee also shared his deep affection for the character Lee Cheong-san and stated that he cried while filming this particular scene in All of Us are Dead.

"When I was watching Cheong-san die through the monitor, I cried a lot. It really hurt my heart that he made the choice he did when he was a kid who reppressed his inner feelings. I was proud of him but also so sad when he said, 'I am the happiest guy in this school,' as he comforted himself."

Storyline of All of Us are Dead

All of Us are Dead is set in and around a Korean high school. This zombie outbreak story narrates how a student gets bitten by a lab rat who has already been experimented on with a deadly virus. Later, she bites a classmate, and before others know it, the whole school is plagued by mutilated, gargling zombies.

Fans of the show were impressed with the storyline and blood-bath scenes. They stated that the story is refreshing in terms of its setting and having high school students as main characters was a clever move.

Meanwhile, the nail-biting K-drama series continues to reign among Netflix's top series. Fans are eagerly waiting for a possible season 2 to drop soon.

