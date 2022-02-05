Director Lee Jae-kyoo of All of Us Are Dead reveals details included in the K-drama series

Director Lee Jae-kyoo has garnered massive attention and success since the release of his hit K-drama show, All of Us Are Dead. Lee cleverly chose the plot and presented the world with a coming-of-age zombie apocalypse show, and netizens are wanting more.

During a recent interview, Lee Jae-kyoo revealed details about the show and explained the amount of precision that was taken into account while filming. According to Google reviews, All of Us Are Dead ranked number one among other Netflix shows. This makes it the second Korean show to top the chart, following Squid Game.

Lee Jae-kyoo's hit All of Us Are Dead explained

Released on January 28, 2022, All of Us Are Dead has become popular among Netflix’s top shows in 91 countries. The Korean zombie apocalypse show ticked all the boxes that are expected from an otherwise done-to-death thriller genre.

The narrative is set in and around a Korean high school, Hyosan. The nail-biting and brutal television show follows the journey of the Hyson high school students, who struggle to survive the onslaught of a rabid virus.

The mastermind behind the blockbuster television show, director Lee Jae-kyoo, revealed his ideas and explained the amount of meticulousness which was incorporated during the production of All of Us Are Dead.

In a recent interview, Lee stated the following,

"I wanted a lot of viewers, even the ones who don't watch a lot of zombiegenres, to be able to enjoy All of Us Are Dead. So we brought in various mechanisms in the production."

He further elaborated that he chose a high school vibe for the show as it provided a fresh twist to the genre, and hence a lot of attention was given to the choice of colors and lighting.

"We wanted to portray the school as a warm and bubbly place so we paid much attention to the colors of the set and the lighting. We also built a 100m film set location to capture the mood properly."

Lee Jae-kyoo stated that the reason he chose the color green for the school uniforms was to amplify the intensity and drama through the contrasting hues. He said,

"Green and red are on the opposite hue spectrum. So we tried to leave an intense impression with the red blood and green school uniform."

Staying true to his words, All of Us Are Dead depicts numerous scenes of blood and gore, where the students are covered in sticky and dry blood from head to toe, battling to survive the bloodthirsty zombie apocalypse.

Lastly, Lee explained,

"To add to the realistic feeling and the sense of reality, we did a lot of one-take filming methods or long-take filming at the beginning."

Lee Jae-kyoo's upcoming K-drama

On January 4, 2022, according to media outlets, Park Bo-young was approached to be cast in a new K-drama series titled Morning Comes To Psychiatric Wards Too, which is based on a novel of the same name.

It was also revealed that the new Korean series will be helmed by director Lee Jae-kyoo, who is best known for directing the Netflix hit television show All of Us Are Dead.

