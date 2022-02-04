What happens to the baby in All Of Us Are Dead?

All Of Us Are Dead is the latest Korean Netflix show to have taken the world by storm. So it is no surprise then that fans are dissecting each character's fate on the show and this includes a newborn baby.

A Hyosan high school girl, Park Hee-Su, is pregnant and she keeps it a secret from everyone including her friends at school and her family. Her water breaks around the same time as the zombie outbreak occurs at her high school. She narrowly escapes the outbreak as goes out of the school due to the pain. In an attempt to keep her child's birth a secret, she ends up in one of the public bathrooms attached to public parks in the town.

All of this occurs in episode 3 of All Of Us Are Dead. This is before the outbreak of the zombie virus spread across town.

How does the baby escape the zombie outbreak in Hyosan All Of Us Are Dead?

The town is a different place from when Hee-su enters the bathroom to give birth to her child in comparison to when she exits. Unaware of how things have changed, Hee-su attempts to abandon the baby. Upon chancing on the first zombie right after, however, she changes her mind. She runs back to grab her baby and ends up, coincidentally, in Cheong-san's (Yoon Chan-young) parents' restaurant.

In the process of keeping her baby safe, Hee-su is bitten. She is aware that she will change into a zombie any minute now. So, in an attempt to keep the baby safe from even her, she ties herself up to the door of the restaurant. Before this, she locks the doors of the restaurant to ensure that the zombies do not come in and attack the baby.

Who saves the baby in All Of Us Are Dead?

It works, and surprisingly, the baby holds on until the detective chances upon the baby later in All Of Us Are Dead. Song Jae-ik and auxiliary police officer Jeon Ho-chul take cover in the same restaurant in which the baby is. Jae-ik is unable to leave the baby behind and he even ensures that the baby is fed before they chart an escape route. He along with Ho-chul, manage to save the baby from the zombies.

In a fight against the ever-evolving zombie virus, this baby is one of the few humans who are not infected. The baby makes it alive to the quarantine center built by the government.

The show is now a huge hit because of the brilliant pace, writing and performance of the cast members. It is also a zombie apocalypse show, which captures audiences' attention instantly with gripping narrative.

