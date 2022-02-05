All of Us Are Dead: Park Solomon explains the improvisations his character needed

Many fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series, All of Us Are Dead, may not be aware that it is based on the webtoon, Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun. But the webtoon, released between 2009 and 2011, depicted Korean high schoolers and their culture in ways that were very different from their current representation.

The webtoon depicts the type of school life led by teenagers which is almost two decades old. So, when Park Solomon, Yoo Chan Young, Lee Yoo-mi, Park Ji-hu, Choo Yi-hyeon, and the rest of the cast of All of Us Are Dead began shooting, they had to both stick to the source material and divert from it.

While they maintained the major plot points, like how the zombie apocalypse first spread in the school, actor Park Solomon has revealed in a chat with Cosmopolitan Korea that the cast had to improvise how they played their respective characters.

“We tried really hard to act like modern Korean high school students. Compared to 13 years ago when the webtoon was made, the culture of high school students is different now. We included a lot of improvisations that measure up to today’s Korean high schoolers.”

Park Solomon, stage name Lomon, is seen as Lee Soo-hyuk in All of Us Are Dead. He has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the show, which has garnered worldwide acclaim and is currently topping Netflix’s charts across the globe.

While his rise as a global star is new, the actor has been a part of the Korean drama world for almost a decade now. He made his debut back in 2014 and has starred in many K-dramas, namely Bride of the Century, 4 Legendary Witches, The Doctors, and The Guardians.

Apart from his recent rise to fame as Soo-hyuk in All of Us Are Dead, the actor is also known for playing the beloved character of Shin Ji-hoon in the 2017-2018 high school drama Sweet Revenge. Solomon will next be seen alongside Ye Eun in the upcoming crime thriller drama, Third Person Revenge, set to release on Disney Plus.

