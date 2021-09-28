Top 5 funniest moments in Hospital Playlist ft. Jun Wan's Malfoy moment & more

Even though Hospital Playlist might have concluded for good, the 99s Squad will forever remain in the hearts of its viewers.
Jo Jung Suk as Lee Ik Jun, Jeon Mi Do as Chae Song Hwa, Jung Kyung Ho as Kim Jun Wan, Yoo Yeon Seok as Ahn Jung Won and Kim Dae Myung as Yang Seok Hyeong cemented their position as one of the best friends group ever in fans' hearts.
Produced by CJ ENM, Hospital Playlist is a highly riveting show with humor, love, drama, and more. While there are countless moments over the two seasons that will fill your heart with absolute joy, let's take a trip down memory lane with the scenes that had us in splits.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of its author.
Top 5 moments in Hospital Playlist that made fans laugh out loud
Ranging all the way from abject silliness to rip-roaring moments, the slice-of-life hospital show never failed to make its viewers feel better.
5) When Jun Wan didn't know who Malfoy is
When a confused Jun Wan genuinely asks Ik Jun and Seok Hyun who Malfoy and a 'muggle' is, things were definitely going to turn entertaining! As close friends, it was their only duty to let him know about Harry Potter, something the world knows but not Jun Wan.
But it's the 99s Squad we're talking about. There wasn't going to be an easy way out.
What really makes it top-notch is when the mild-mannered Seok Hyeong joins Ik Jun to tease Jun Wan. Even though he managed to keep a straight face, we couldn't.
4) Jun Wan and Seok Hyeong stuck on a staycation
Episode 10 featured a battle for the ages. Jun Wan and Seok Hyeong are the only ones that manage to get away for a vacation. As the two try to spend the night in the cabin, they find out just how contrasting they are.
Seok Hyeong prefers soggy noodles and Kimchi, over Jun Wan's preferences of just-cooked noodles and pickled radish. The show didn't bless fans with many Seok-Wan moments, but this definitely takes the cake.
3) Ik Jun's snow crab walk
No one can make Song Hwa smile the way Ik Jun can. As the IkSun ship finally sailed in the finale, one of the cutest and funniest moments was Ik Jun walking like a snow crab. All to get that one smile from Song Hwa.
2) Jun Wan and Jae Hak moments
We can't talk about funny moments without the duo Jun Wan and Jae Hak. The senior-junior relationship is one of the best friendships developed in the story. Whether it's Jun Wan subconsciously answering all of Jae Hak's questions or bickering almost every chance they get, the duo's friendship is the funniest and adorable thing in the entire series.
From Jae Hak professing his love for his professor to Jun Wan changing seats and becoming the reporting junior, they're a comedic duo that helps each other grow.
1) The Ik Jun Wangsimni station announcement
Going down in K-drama history for funny moments, is Ik Jun annoying Seok Hyung with his flawless imitation of a subway train announcement. The first few episodes in Hospital Playlist 1 established Ik Jun's carefree personality, being that one annoying friend everyone's tired of but still loves.
While this is only a top 5 list, many other funny moments have been sprinkled in Hospital Playlist. Here are some honorable mentions:
With the many unforgettable moments Hospital Playlist gave us, it would be a crime not to binge-watch the show in one's free time, especially when we're treated to the 99s Squad's iconic band performances towards the end of the episode.