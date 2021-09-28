Top 5 funniest moments in Hospital Playlist ft. Jun Wan's Malfoy moment & more

Even though Hospital Playlist might have concluded for good, the 99s Squad will forever remain in the hearts of its viewers.

Jo Jung Suk as Lee Ik Jun, Jeon Mi Do as Chae Song Hwa, Jung Kyung Ho as Kim Jun Wan, Yoo Yeon Seok as Ahn Jung Won and Kim Dae Myung as Yang Seok Hyeong cemented their position as one of the best friends group ever in fans' hearts.

Produced by CJ ENM, Hospital Playlist is a highly riveting show with humor, love, drama, and more. While there are countless moments over the two seasons that will fill your heart with absolute joy, let's take a trip down memory lane with the scenes that had us in splits.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of its author.

Top 5 moments in Hospital Playlist that made fans laugh out loud

Ranging all the way from abject silliness to rip-roaring moments, the slice-of-life hospital show never failed to make its viewers feel better.

5) When Jun Wan didn't know who Malfoy is

When a confused Jun Wan genuinely asks Ik Jun and Seok Hyun who Malfoy and a 'muggle' is, things were definitely going to turn entertaining! As close friends, it was their only duty to let him know about Harry Potter, something the world knows but not Jun Wan.

But it's the 99s Squad we're talking about. There wasn't going to be an easy way out.

What really makes it top-notch is when the mild-mannered Seok Hyeong joins Ik Jun to tease Jun Wan. Even though he managed to keep a straight face, we couldn't.

4) Jun Wan and Seok Hyeong stuck on a staycation

meera @Kdramathingz_

#HospitalPlaylist2

Ep10 I can't 🤣 they're so different from each other, I thought junwan only fought with ikjun but he's fighting with seokhyung as well🤣 #HospitalPlaylist2 Ep10 I can't 🤣 they're so different from each other, I thought junwan only fought with ikjun but he's fighting with seokhyung as well🤣

#HospitalPlaylist2

#HospitalPlaylist2Ep10 https://t.co/00UoN8oECt

Xavil 🤡 Clowning until Hosplay returns @ravingcowmaniac The funniest thing was the whole build up for the Seoroksan trip --- and ended up it's only Seokhyung and Junwan who were able to make it.



All d while we were imagining all the things happening during their trip when the biggest drama we get was SeokWan fighting over d remote The funniest thing was the whole build up for the Seoroksan trip --- and ended up it's only Seokhyung and Junwan who were able to make it.



All d while we were imagining all the things happening during their trip when the biggest drama we get was SeokWan fighting over d remote

Episode 10 featured a battle for the ages. Jun Wan and Seok Hyeong are the only ones that manage to get away for a vacation. As the two try to spend the night in the cabin, they find out just how contrasting they are.

Seok Hyeong prefers soggy noodles and Kimchi, over Jun Wan's preferences of just-cooked noodles and pickled radish. The show didn't bless fans with many Seok-Wan moments, but this definitely takes the cake.

3) Ik Jun's snow crab walk

🍒kaye⁵⁺⁺ 🍓🥛🍰 @itseokaye No wonder ikjun suddenly wants to go to the CR. In the 1st picture, it can be assumed that he was looking at songhwa while saying "oh, dear". Bestie wanted to make his bestie laugh in the middle of their 'serious' songhwa-as-vocalist discussion 🤧 #HospitalPlaylist2ep5 No wonder ikjun suddenly wants to go to the CR. In the 1st picture, it can be assumed that he was looking at songhwa while saying "oh, dear". Bestie wanted to make his bestie laugh in the middle of their 'serious' songhwa-as-vocalist discussion 🤧 #HospitalPlaylist2ep5 https://t.co/yfOr3FaT8h

No one can make Song Hwa smile the way Ik Jun can. As the IkSun ship finally sailed in the finale, one of the cutest and funniest moments was Ik Jun walking like a snow crab. All to get that one smile from Song Hwa.

2) Jun Wan and Jae Hak moments

We can't talk about funny moments without the duo Jun Wan and Jae Hak. The senior-junior relationship is one of the best friendships developed in the story. Whether it's Jun Wan subconsciously answering all of Jae Hak's questions or bickering almost every chance they get, the duo's friendship is the funniest and adorable thing in the entire series.

issa 🌼 @kimjunwanstan i love just how, unconsciously, junwan feels so free talking to jaehak 😭😭 i love just how, unconsciously, junwan feels so free talking to jaehak 😭😭 https://t.co/7m3BxYyCrQ

From Jae Hak professing his love for his professor to Jun Wan changing seats and becoming the reporting junior, they're a comedic duo that helps each other grow.

1) The Ik Jun Wangsimni station announcement

Fie⁷ @FieEomma



#HospitalPlaylist For those who arw wondering what reference for ikjun saying all the station is because whenever a subway train aprroaching at stations they will announce with the song as background https://t.co/AJMnV8hDlU For those who arw wondering what reference for ikjun saying all the station is because whenever a subway train aprroaching at stations they will announce with the song as background https://t.co/AJMnV8hDlU



#HospitalPlaylist

Going down in K-drama history for funny moments, is Ik Jun annoying Seok Hyung with his flawless imitation of a subway train announcement. The first few episodes in Hospital Playlist 1 established Ik Jun's carefree personality, being that one annoying friend everyone's tired of but still loves.

While this is only a top 5 list, many other funny moments have been sprinkled in Hospital Playlist. Here are some honorable mentions:

K☆ @_ookiyo WARNING: Hospital Playlist ep 6 possible spoiler



This is my favorite moment from ep 6 i swear i was laughing so hard that tears started to come out jfkdjdjdjdkdkd soooooo funny i had to repeat the scene twice 🤣🤣🤣🤣 WARNING: Hospital Playlist ep 6 possible spoiler



This is my favorite moment from ep 6 i swear i was laughing so hard that tears started to come out jfkdjdjdjdkdkd soooooo funny i had to repeat the scene twice 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/HzJR0QwZ8f

Terahalaifu 🐋🐳 @terahalaifu



Why he’s so funny 😂 How to ballance supply and demands by Lee Ik JunWhy he’s so funny 😂 #HospitalPlaylist How to ballance supply and demands by Lee Ik Jun



Why he’s so funny 😂 #HospitalPlaylist https://t.co/xiaioEsVyU

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas



This conversation is so funny that Junwan said My Bidulgi 🤣 Junwan, Jeongwon and Seokhyeong's reaction to Iksong dating is so funny 🤣This conversation is so funny that Junwan said My Bidulgi 🤣 #HospitalPlaylist2 #HospitalPlaylist2 Ep12 Junwan, Jeongwon and Seokhyeong's reaction to Iksong dating is so funny 🤣



This conversation is so funny that Junwan said My Bidulgi 🤣 #HospitalPlaylist2 #HospitalPlaylist2Ep12 https://t.co/FEodSPNCju

With the many unforgettable moments Hospital Playlist gave us, it would be a crime not to binge-watch the show in one's free time, especially when we're treated to the 99s Squad's iconic band performances towards the end of the episode.

