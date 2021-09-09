Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11: Will Seok-hyeong reject Min-ah’s final proposal?

Will Mina-ah's final chance at a proposal succeed in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11? The promo for the upcoming episode spotlights Seok-hyeong and Min-ah, with Seeok-hyeong looking extremely happy with himself.

This begs the question, did he figure out a way to proceed with a relationship despite his mother's interference? Or has he accepted that he would never be able to be in a relationship?

Either way, Min-ah has one last opportunity to confess her feelings to Seok-hyeong. Episode 11, being the penultimate episode, would also leave audiences waiting to see how the show moves towards wrapping up the season.

Is Seok-hyeong headed to the US in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11?

In the previous episode of Hospital Playlist season 2, Seok-hyeong's mother had informed Jeong-won's mother that her son might be leaving the country soon. She mentioned that he had looked into a course that would allow him to study further and if he were to be selected, he would leave for the US.

A behind the scenes image of Min-ah in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11 (Image via Instagram/tvn_drama)

However, Seok-hyeong is yet to discuss this move with his friends. This could mean one of two things. Either he planned to tell them once his plans were finalized, or he never planned on making this move.

He may have realized that he liked Min-ah as much as she liked him in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11. Of course, this became clear to his friends.

The problem, however, was not whether he liked Min-ah. It was about how he would deal with his mother this time around. Seo-hyeong's first marriage had failed because of his mother's constant interference and Seok-hyeong's inability to place boundaries with his mother.

After his father broke his mother's heart, Seok-hyeong was unable to set clear boundaries with his mother. He began to spend more time with her, and allowed her to make decisions that might hurt his relationship. He didn't want another woman to face what his ex-wife had to go through, and that was the main reason why he stayed away from the dating scene.

Episode 11 of Hospital Playlist will address if he is ready to move beyond this trauma.

The promo for Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11, did see Seok-hyeong ask Min-ah out on a date, and the two headed out for a movie. It is possible that he breaks the news about his move out of the country after giving Min-ah a chance to enjoy one spectacular date with him.

So far, the show has only given audiences a warm feeling, so if Seok-hyeong rejects Min-ah in Hospital Playlist episode 11, that would truly be the first bitter ending.

