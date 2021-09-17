Top 5 song covers in Hospital Playlist season 2

The cast members of Hospital Playlist season 2 and season 1 covered a lot of songs as a band that consisted of lead characters Ik-jun, Seon-hwa, Jeong-won, Seok-hyeong and Jun-wan. In the first season, there were many memorable hits that became instant fan favorites.

Hospital Playlist season 2 is no different. The songs chosen every week reflected the mood and the theme of each episode. Each character got a chance to choose a song that reflected their moods and the point in life where they stood at the moment.

Before the finale, a look at top 5 song covers performed on Hospital Playlist season 2

The Rain and You by Park Jong-hoon

This song was performed in the opening episode of Hospital Playlist season 2. The five doctors reunited after a while and performed this brilliant song originally sung by artist Park Jong-hoon. This song is also a foreshadowing of the rain scene that unfolded in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11.

Rain has held a special meaning for both Ik-jun and Song-hwa. They always managed to spend time together when it rained, and Song-hwa also confessed her true feelings on a rainy day as they sat in the car sharing coffee.

It's My Life by Bob Jovi

It's my Life, originally a song by Bon Jovi, was covered in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 10. Lee Ik-jun got a chance to choose a track of his wish on the occasion of his birthday. It was similar to how Song-hwa got to sing a song on the occasion of her birthday.

Ik-jun, who is known to be spirited and carefree in all ways possible, chose a song apt for him. The theme for this was black and chains, and it was a lovely cover.

Still Beautiful by Kim Yeon-woo

The Hospital Playlist band covered this song by Kim Yoon-woo in episode 8. This episode saw Seok-hyeong rush out of the practice after he heard Min-ah was sick. Jeong-won's mother, who learned that she did not have Alzheimer's disease, joined the band on the day to perform with them.

She was brilliant and was totally in step with the others and the episode as usual warmed the hearts of the viewers.

Autumn Outside the Post Office by Yoon Do-hyun

Seok-hyeong's beautiful voice took fans by surprise after the cover of Autumn Outside the Post Office. The song was performed in Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 2 and it spoke of Seok-hyeong's state of mind at the beginning of the drama. He was certain that he would not accept her despite all her efforts.

He has his reasons, but as the audience knows, Min-ah managed to break through to him and the two are dating at the moment.

Let's Forget It by Kim Wan-sun

Let's Forget it was performed in episode 4 of Hospital Playlist season 2. While everyone on the team seemed to enjoy the song, Jun-wan was in the deep throes of misery. He had just broken up with Ik-sun and he was struggling to pick up the pieces of his broken heart. All of this came through crystal clear in his performance.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

